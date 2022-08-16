Whether Kentucky is a basketball or football school, Kentucky Wildcats athletics director Mitch Barnhart wants both sides of John Calipari and Mark Stoops to know that the school is doing all it can to help the respective programs. But that’s not all of it. When he spoke to the media recently, Barnhart also hinted on an option Kentucky could take if the school feels that any of the coaches in Lexington doesn’t like the quality of support being provided.

Via Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated:

“I have two coaches that have been with me—one 13 years [Calipari], one 10 years [Stoops],” Barnhart said. “I hired them both. I gave them the opportunities to coach here, their families to come here, to win championships here, to go to bowl games here. I’ve walked with both of them through good and bad. … And they’ve been provided every opportunity to do the very things that they want to do to be successful. That isn’t changing. As long as I’m in the chair, we will have that support. If that’s not good enough, you know, coaches change a lot in today’s world.”

Prior to that, Barnhart had blasted the media for blowing the squabble between Calipari and Stoops out of proportion, saying that “you [media] look to create stories and it becomes the fact,” via Nick Roush.

In any case, Kentucky just wants excellence from its basketball and football programs, and Barnhard sees nothing good that will come out if the feud between the school’s two most profitable athletics products doesn’t stop.