It is a Sun Belt East Division battle as Coastal Carolina visits Appalachian State. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Coastal Carolina-App State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Coastal Carolina enters the game at 2-3 on the year. They opened with a loss at UCLA. Coastal Carolina was down eight at halftime but scored on the first drive of the second half to make it a one-point game. They could not score again though, and they fell 27-13. The next two games were wins though. They took out Jacksonville State 30-16 and then Duquense 66-7. Coastal Carolina would then open conference play with Georgia State. Georgia State used a strong second quarter to take a lead and win 30-17. The next week, Coastal Carolina had a 14-7 lead over Georgia Southern in the second quarter, but they would give up the lead by half, down 21-14. In the third quarter, Georgia Southern took over, taking a 38-21 lead they would hold on to, winning 38-28.

App State enters the game at 3-2, with three close games. After a win over Gardner-Webb, it would be a close loss to UNC. App State tied the game with under two minutes late to go to overtime. After both teams scored in the first overtime, UNC would score in the second overtime, but App State would not, and they would fall 40-34. After a big win over East Carolina, they would head to Wyoming. App State had the 19-7 lead in the fourth after a Tyrek Funderburk interception returned for a touchdown. Harrison Waylee scored on a 75-yard run to make it a five-point game, and then a blocked field goal would give Wyoming the lead and the win. Last week, it was the App State comeback, hitting a field goal as time expired to win 41-40.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Coastal Carolina-App State Odds

Coastal Carolina: +5.5 (-105)

App State: -5.5 (-115)

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. App State Week 7

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Coastal Carolina Will Cover The Spread

Grayson McCall is coming off one of his worst games at Coastal Carolina. Last time out he was 22-39 passing for 299 yards and four interceptions. Before this game, McCall had thrown just two interceptions and three other turnover-worthy passes. Last game he threw four interceptions and three other turnover-worthy passes. He also had a fumble last game, which was just his second of the season. Overall, McCall has been solid this year with five big-time throws and five touchdowns before his last game, and if McCall can go back to his form from last year, Coastal Carolina can win this game,

Meanwhile, Brandon Bennett had over 100 yards last game. He has been solid this year, with 245 yards rushing and three scores. He has been solid after contact this year, with 176 yards this season. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina has been solid on the ground as a team. They have rushed for 773 yards this season with nine touchdowns this year. They have also fumbled just twice this year, both of them from Grayson McCall.

Coastal Carolina has two solid receivers for McCall to throw to. Sam Pinckney has brought in 28 of 46 targets this year for 443 yards with three touchdowns. He does have three drops but has been overall reliable, averaging over 15.8 yards per reception. Jared Brown has brought in 28 of 39 targets this year for 314 yards and a touchdown. Brown has been amazing after the catch this year. He has 233 yards after the catch this season.

Coastal Carolina has struggled in conference play on defense. They have allowed 30 or more points in both conference games this year. It was the pass defense that struggled last week, and the run defense has struggled all year long. The past rush has just 12 sacks this year, with three from Allen Henry and three from Michael Mason. Mason has 14 total pressures this year and two other quarterback hits. Still, the pass defense had allowed over 1,110 yards this year, with over 500 yards after the catch. They have given up eight touchdowns through the air, but do have six interceptions. Three of them come from Clayton Isbell, who also has three pass breakups.

Why App State Will Cover The Spread

Joey Aguilar leads this App State offense, but he has been declining in each game this year. In his first game of the year, he was nearly perfect, throwing for 84.6 percent passing, 174 yards, and four touchdowns. Since then, he has thrown eight more touchdowns, but also five interceptions with 11 other turnover-worthy passes. Last time out was his worst of the season. While he threw for 335 yards and three scores, he had two interceptions and four other turnover-worthy passes. Aguilar also had a fumble in the game, which was the fourth of his season.

App State is a run-first team though. Nate Noel leads that charge with 643 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He is getting good blocking, with nearly three yards before first contact this year. He has eight runs over 15 yards and has forced 30 missed tackles this season. App State has seven rushing touchdowns as a team this year, and averages over five yards per carry this season.

App State also has two receivers over 200 yards this year, and one player just five yards away. Kaedin Robinson has brought in 23 of 31 targets this year for 317 yards and three scores. Christan Horn has brought in 15 of 23 targets this season for 218 yards and three scored as well. He is averaging 14.5 yards per reception this season. Finally, Dashaun Davis has 195 yards with two touchdowns this season. The biggest issue has been yards after the catch, with each of their top three guys under six yards after the catch per reception.

The pass defense has been solid this year. They are 18th in the nation this year, allowing just 885 yards this season and five touchdowns. They do have seven interceptions this year, with Tyrek Funderburk leading the way with two. The run defense has not been as good. One of the major issues there has been tackling. They have missed 30 tackles this season, and are one of the worst in the nation against the rush.

Final Coastal Carolina-App State Prediction & Pick

Both teams have struggled against the run this year, but overall, App State has the better running game. They also have a good pass defense against a team that relies on the pass. Grayson McCall has struggled this year and will continue to do so in this game. Take App State and lay the points.

Final Coastal Carolina-App State Prediction & Pick: App State -5.5 (-115)