It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Coastal Carolina-Jacksonville State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Coastal Carolina-Jacksonville State.

Here we go! It's Week 1 of a new college football season. So much is fresh and new about the sport, and this matchup is a product of recent changes in the sport – not changes that take effect this year, but changes which began last year. Jacksonville State is in its second season as a member of Conference USA. Last year was the debut season for the Gamecocks, and they did really well. They reached and won a bowl game, defeating Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl. The transition from the FCS to the FBS could not have gone much better. This is a program that has every reason to think it can continue to thrive in its new home and at a higher level of competition.

Coastal Carolina is going through a lot of big changes, and not necessarily for the better. The Chanticleers were a big-time program under former coach Jamey Chadwell, who led the Chants to 11 wins in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Coastal won nine games in 2022. Chadwell formed a great partnership with a quarterback named Grayson McCall, who helped Coastal rise to the top tier of the Group of Five. However, after the 2022 season, Chadwell took the open head coaching job at Liberty when Hugh Freeze left Liberty to take the open head coaching job at Auburn. Chadwell led Liberty to 13 wins in 2023 and a spot in a New Year's Six game, the Fiesta Bowl, against Oregon. Coastal Carolina and McCall spent 2023 under head coach Tim Beck, and it was a slog. The Chants did make a bowl game, but they went only 7-5 in the 12-game regular season. They did win their bowl game, but the program slipped from where it had been under Chadwell.

Grayson McCall looked at his situation and surroundings and decided to transfer to North Carolina State. Coastal Carolina faces a significant downgrade at quarterback, which might explain the Coastal Carolina Jacksonville State odds listed below:

Here are the Coastal Carolina-Jacksonville State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Coastal Carolina-Jacksonville State Odds

Coastal Carolina: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +112

Jacksonville State: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs Jacksonville State

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network, Paramount Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why Coastal Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

Coastal Carolina has a lot to prove after slipping last year and after having to replace Grayson McCall at quarterback. These players have been doubted all offseason. They are going to come out of the tunnel and show that they can be good with new roster components and a new team identity. Motivation is powerful, and after last year's struggles, Coastal might play with more of a chip on its shoulder than a Jacksonville State team which had a tremendous 2023 season and might not be quite as hungry.

Why Jacksonville State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jacksonville State is at home, going against a Coastal team which is starting over at quarterback and faces a downgrade at the most important position on the field. Jacksonville State should limit Coastal's offense enough to grab a win at home in a game which is not that far from a toss-up.

Final Coastal Carolina-Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

Week 1 is such a mysterious, fragile, volatile thing in college football. Bet on games only if you're sure. We're not sure about this one, so we think you should pass and wait for a live in-game play.

Final Coastal Carolina-Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville State -2.5