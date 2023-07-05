CoCo Lee, best known for her role for lending her voice to the Mulan film, has died. She was a Hong Kong born singer-songwriter. After battling depression and a failed suicide attempt at home, she passed away on July 5. She was 48 years old, per The Hollywood reporter.

Lee’s sisters, Carol and Nancy Lee, said she attempted suicide at home on Sunday, July 2. Attempted hospital treatment afterwards failed, and she died on Wednesday.

“With great sadness, we are here to break the most devastating news: CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months. Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her,” the Lee sisters shared on social media.

“On 2 July, she committed suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July, 2023,” they said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister. We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel. We know now she has gone to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression; we trust God has her best interest looked after! Now, our greatest responsibility is to take good care of our elderly mother. I hope everyone will pray for this poor old lady & allow us time & privacy in healing,” the Lee sisters wrote.

Lee rose to fame in Mandarin and Cantonese pop music markets. Not long after, she became known for her English performances including “Before I Fall In Love” for the Runaway Bride soundtrack, and the theme song “A Love Before Time” for the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon movie. She performed the song at the 2001 Academy Awards. Lee also voiced the lead character in the Mandarin version of Disney’s Mulan.

Rest in peace, CoCo Lee.