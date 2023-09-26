COCOON is a new game conceptualized by Jeppe Carlsen, the creative mind behind indie darlings INSIDE and LIMBO, now developed with Geometric Interactive and published by Annapurna Interactive. Here’s everything you need to know about COCOON, including its release date, gameplay, and story details.

COCOON Release Date: September 29, 2023

COCOON is coming out on September 29, 2023, on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch.

Gameplay

COCOON is a puzzle adventure game that revolves around the concept of leaping between worlds, with the ability to carry each world on your back as you travel from one to another. This intricate mechanic leads to some of the most interesting puzzle gameplay experiences ever conceived and is expected to become a brain teaser for players who take them on.

As players explore across the worlds, they will encounter and interact with alien environments and biomechanical devices. These offer additional complexities to the game’s puzzles, as well as add thematic and environmental variance in the worlds traveled.

Meanwhile, each world has its own ability that is tied to the traits held within and is manifested as abilities when the player takes it on its back as an orb, allowing it to utilize the world’s powers to solve puzzles in worlds without. These abilities can be used to uncover hidden pathways, secret items, fire projectiles, or trigger switches, just to name a few.

Finally, players will encounter and fight against Mighty Guardians who protect each world, leading to fierce battles of wit and dexterity. Each fight is unique and requires mastery of new mechanics.

Will you be able to unlock the secrets of all the worlds and master the powers within the orbs?

For more gaming news and updates, as well as to stay updated on the latest game releases, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.