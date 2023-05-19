Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

F1 23’s development updates, including their Deep Dive Episode 2, is on pause after the devastating flood that took place in the Emilia Romagna region. The company released a tweet just two days before the video’s premiere.

Everyone at EA SPORTS echoes the sentiments of the Formula 1 community in sending our thoughts to those affected by the devastating floods in the Emilia Romagna region. We will be temporarily pausing all #F123 communications throughout the race weekend. — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) May 17, 2023

This comes in response after severe weather & flooding took at least nine lives in the Emilia-Romagna regoin in Northern Italy, according to Reuters. While it’s sad news for F1 23 fans, it’s the appropriate response from the company.

The official F1 Emilia-Romagna GP in Imola has also been cancelled as well. You can read the official tweet below:

The decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola#EmiliaRomagnaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4taauGnFEA — Formula 1 (@F1) May 17, 2023

Is F1 23’s Deep Dive Episode 2 Cancelled?

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Deep Dive Episode 2 won’t release, but it may delayed until the company has decided communications can resume. For fans hoping to hear more about Breaking Point and F1 World, they’ll just have to wait until then.

Breaking Point will continue the story from F1 21, following two racers and their quest to become the best racer in the league. F1 World is an entirely new mode that that creates a hub inspired by the Formula 1 Calendar where new content will be released. It will have a progression system with challenges that players can complete for rewards and upgrades. Not much is known after that.

F1 23 Closed Beta Still Rolling Out

EA Sports F1 did announce that the second closed public beta will still go on, though we are unsure when. Other than that, all new communications have been put on hold. It doesn’t seem that the game will be delayed, so fans can still anticipate the release this June. We’ll have more updates when Codemasters resumes communication.

No, the second Public Closed Beta will still go ahead — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) May 17, 2023

F1 23 is scheduled for release on June 16th, 2023. Owners of the Champions Edition will receive other goodies and the full game three days earlier on June 13th. It will release for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

You can check out our article on the first deep dive here. It tackled all the new gameplay features such as Precision Drive™ Technology and the 35% race distance. Codemasters’ racing series will also have Red Flags for the first time. Two new tracks (Las Vegas and Qatar) will also be available.

