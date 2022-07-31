3 best destinations for Cole Beasley as 2022 NFL training camp gets underway

Free agent wide receiver Cole Beasley is still on the search for a new team. Heading into year 11, Beasley has gotten interest from several teams but has not yet received the offer he is looking for.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Beasley is looking for a deal that would pay him more than the veteran minimum. He is willing to wait until he finds a team who will give him this.

Beasley is coming off of a season where he tied a career-high in receptions with 82. He recorded 693 receiving yards and one touchdown. His 8.5 yards per reception was tied for the least amount of his career.

Throughout his career, he has proven to be one of the best slot receivers in the NFL. He has caught 550 receptions for 5,709 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns.

Through 149 career games, Cole Beasley has averaged 10.4 yards per reception and 38.3 yards per game.

As training camp reaches the end of its first week, there is a belief that Beasley will soon try to sign with a team.

When looking at what teams could make the most sense for Beasley, there are a few that stick out in particular. Whether it be due to fit, or a lack of depth, Beasley could still manage to make an impact somewhere in the league.

Here are the three best destinations for Cole Beasley

Dallas Cowboys

Cole Beasley has already made it clear that he has an interest in returning to the Dallas Cowboys.

In a recent Twitter exchange, Cole Beasley was asked if he would be interested in a reunion with the Cowboys. He responded by saying, “To play with Dak I would.”

To play with Dak I would. https://t.co/Qeuj9bYinK — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 26, 2022

Beasley, who made it clear that he is willing to wait to sign, is showing that a trip to Dallas could be what he wants.

Cole Beasley spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cowboys. From 2012-2018, he played a role in their offense.

Through 103 games with the Cowboys, he racked up 319 receptions, 3,271 receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns. He averaged 10.3 yards per reception and 3.1 receptions per game.

His best season in Dallas came in 2016. He was a primary piece of their offense as he recorded 75 receptions, 833 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys’ current wide receiver room is headlined by Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, and James Washington. Outside of those three, there isn’t very much proven talent at the NFL level.

By adding Beasley, the Cowboys would be getting a player who is already familiar with the team, and someone who has proven himself.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a roster that is full of talent. On the offensive side of the ball, they are now headlined by quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The rest of the offense is filled out by wide receivers Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, and running backs Nick Chubb, and Kareem Hunt. They also added rookie wide receiver David Bell out of Purdue. They could also look for more usage out of Anthony Schwartz.

When looking at how their wide receiver room is currently constructed, Cooper is the only proven talent. Donovan Peoples-Jones has 26 games under his belt. When on the field, he has recorded 48 receptions for 901 yards and five touchdowns.

The slot position will more than likely be occupied by Bell, who was explosive while at Purdue. During his three collegiate seasons, he recorded 232 receptions for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns.

By bringing in Beasley, the Browns could add a solid veteran presence to the wide receiver room alongside Cooper. Peoples-Jones will be entering his third year and Schwartz will be going into year two.

Cole Beasley could also still find a way to produce. If he arrived, he could serve as a transition piece as Bell adjusts to the NFL game.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans made a big splash this off-season when they signed veteran wide receiver Robert Woods. They then shocked the NFL world when they traded wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After trading Brown on draft day, they selected University of Arkansas wide receiver, Treylon Burks.

Burks and Woods will be joined by Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to round out the starting spots.

On paper, this isn’t a deep receiving room. They lack a lot of top-end talent outside of Woods. Westbrook-Ikhine, in his first season as getting solid snaps, recorded 38 receptions for 476 yards and four touchdowns. Cole Beasley managed to produce a better stat line than this last season.

Given that the Titans rely so heavily on Derrick Henry and the run game, it makes sense why the receivers’ stat lines may not be out of this world. But more production will be necessary out of a team’s wide receiver two.

Adding a player like Beasley to the group could be beneficial in the long run. Successfully throwing the ball will let them expand their run game, which is what has found them most of their success.