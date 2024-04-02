Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell loves Ireland, and he's especially proud of the success his fellow Irish actors have found in Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight exclusively reported.
“I mean, we punch so far above our weight,” the Castleknock, Ireland native told Entertainment Tonight.
“We're only a country of 5 million people and I don't know, Irish people — just whether it's through music, the written word, whether it's prose poetry, film, theater,” he continued.
Colin Farrell: Erin go Bragh (Ireland forever)
The actor said that it's most likely their shared appreciation of “the importance of story” and for “leaning into stories and meanings with which we understand ourselves and the world around us.”
Just last month, the first-ever Irish born actor won best actor at the Oscars, Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy.
In his Oscar acceptance speech he said, “I'm a very proud Irishman standing here tonight.”
And it's not just Murphy who's having quite a successful year. So have other Irishmen and women like Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. They join their fellow Irish actors two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender, Oscar nominee Brendan Gleeson, Domnhall Gleeson, Academy Award nominee Liam Neeson and four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan.
Farrell said, “Barry's off to the races,” about his 2017's Killing of a Sacred Deer and 2022's The Banshees of Inisherin co-star. He, Gleeson and Keoghan were nominated for the latter: Farrell for best actor, Gleeson and Keoghan both for best supporting actor.
“He's killing it, he's doing amazing. I saw him last week for the first time in close to a year, and he seemed like he was in great form, so it was great to see him,” he continued. Keoghan has had quite a successful couple of years. Last year, he garnered rave reviews for his role in Saltburn. This year, he was in the hit Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air. He also has The Batman 2 coming up, as well as a movie about the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.
Another Banshees co-star Academy Award nominee Condon starred in last year's In the Land of Saints and Sinners with Neeson. She's also in the upcoming as-yet-untitled Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt. If you're somehow unfamiliar with Condon, she was the voice of F.R.I.D.A.Y. aka Tony Stark/Ironman's AI assistant.
Oscar and Primetime Emmy nominee Mescal is an another Irishman who's hit his stride. He was in the critically acclaimed 2023 movie All of Us Strangers with fellow Irish actor Andrew Scott. He's also starring in the upcoming star-studded Ridley Scott film Gladiator 2. Mescal will also be in Chlóe Zhao's Shakespeare movie Hamnet, a feature adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's 2020 novel of the same name.
Primetime Emmy nominee Scott burst into the scene when he played the villain Moriarty in BBC's Sherlock series. He was in Strangers with Mescal last year. This year, he's in the well-reviewed one-man play Vanya on West End. The actor will star in the upcoming Netflix limited series Ripley.
As for Farrell himself, he's also very busy this year. He's starring in Apple TV+'s mystery noir series Sugar and as The Penguin on Max. Sugar will premiere on April 5 while The Penguin is set to debut later this year.