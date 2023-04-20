Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is reportedly funding a second autopsy for LaShawn Thompson, a 35-year-old man who died in his Fulton County Jail cell in September 2022 under mysterious circumstances. The official autopsy came back “undetermined,” and Thompson’s family believes that the facility’s unsanitary conditions led to his death, TMZ reports.

Thompson was initially placed in the psychiatric wing of the jail after officials determined he had mental health issues. Three months later, he was found dead. His family is alleging in a lawsuit that he was eaten alive by insects and bed bugs.

Colin Kaepernick has reached out to attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Thompson family, to fund the second autopsy, which can cost between $20,000 to $50,000. In addition to wanting to provide the family with closure, Kaepernick is also said to be upset about the conditions in which Thompson and other inmates were living.

Michael D. Harper, another attorney for the Thompson family, has said that they are also calling for a criminal investigation into Thompson’s death and for the jail to be shut down. In response to the outrage over the jail conditions, three high-ranking jail officials have resigned, and the Fulton County Sheriff has said that “sweeping changes” will be made to the facility.

According to Harper, the cell in which Thompson lived and died was not fit for a diseased animal. Kaepernick and the Thompson family have already begun the process of lining up the exam for the second autopsy. Only time will tell if their suspicions are correct.