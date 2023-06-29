YouTube star Colleen Ballinger, known for her popular character Miranda Sings, has released a 10-minute video titled hi on her Colleen Vlogs channel, addressing the recent backlash she has faced following allegations of inappropriate relationships with underage fans. In the video, Ballinger sings an original song while strumming on a ukulele, aiming to address what she refers to as “the facts,” according to Yahoo.

what baffles me even more than the atrocious singing in her “apology” video is her facial expressions that should’ve been left in 2015 #colleenballinger pic.twitter.com/AEPmFW0CXR — ash (@hatchyn_) June 29, 2023

Acknowledging that her team advised her against speaking out, Colleen Ballinger emphasizes that they never told her she couldn't sing. She addresses the claims made against her, singing, “A lot of people are saying some things about me that aren't quite true. Doesn't matter if it's true, though, just as long as it's entertaining to you, right?” She denies being a groomer or a predator, stating that she was simply a “loser who didn't understand” that she shouldn't have responded to fans in certain ways. She humorously refers to a fart joke she made five years ago, emphasizing that it doesn't make her a predator.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Ballinger acknowledges making mistakes without directly addressing the specific complaints, she explains that her intentions were never malicious. She compares herself to a “weird aunt” at a family gathering who wants to know “the tea” and admits to seeking friendship with everyone. She firmly rejects the allegations of predatory behavior and grooming, emphasizing that her Miranda Sings character has always maintained a PG-13 rating. Ballinger mentions that she hasn't shared her personal life in fan group chats for years, indicating that any mistakes were in the past and do not define her as a person.

Although Ballinger's apology video maintains a lighthearted tone, the allegations have brought attention to the nature of relationships between early YouTube stars and their followers, highlighting the potential negative impact on young fans. While expressing remorse and acknowledging that she never had bad intentions, Ballinger concludes the video by admitting her own feelings of guilt.