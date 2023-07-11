Amid a cloud of controversies, YouTuber and comic Colleen Ballinger (a.k.a. Miranda Sings) has had the dates on her ongoing comedy tour canceled.

All of the live shows for Ballinger have been canceled after a slew of controversies including inappropriate relationships with underage fans and a resurfaced video of her dancing to “Single Ladies” in what appeared to be blackface (According to her legal reps, Ballinger had her painted green because she previously performed as a witch from the musical Wicked).

While she denied the claims, her apology video — which was posted on YouTube — titled “hi.” gained a lot of attention as she played the ukulele and sang, “A lot of people are saying some things about me that aren't quite true. Doesn't matter if it's true, though, just as long as it's entertaining to you, right?”

Be that as it may, Ballinger's Miranda Sings tour dates are no longer happening. Ticketmaster listings now say “canceled.” However, the Miranda Sings tour website still lists the shows. There were supposed to be shows in Boise, ID, Minneapolis, MN, Kansas City, MO, and more.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The tour cancellation comes soon after Ballinger's podcast, which she co-hosts with Trisha Paytas, titled “Oversharing,” had ceased production. It had only run for three episodes prior to shutting down.

Colleen Ballinger is a comedian, YouTuber, actress, writer, and singer. She gained notoriety for creating and starring in Haters Back Off for Netflix and even voiced characters in Ralph Breaks the Internet and The Angry Birds Movie 2. She has a number of YouTube channels with millions of subscribers.