The Arizona State Sun Devils will travel to take on the Arizona Wildcats in a Wednesday night college baseball matchup at Hi Corbett Field. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Arizona State-Arizona prediction and pick.

Arizona State has been great this season, with a 25-10 record, including an 11-3 record in Pac-12 play. The Sun Devils have gone 8-7 in road games. Head coach Willie Bloomquist has returned to lead his alma mater after a successful run in the big leagues.

Arizona has struggled a bit this season, with an 18-15 record, including a disappointing 6-12 Pac-12 record. The Wildcats rebounded to avoid a sweep against Washington State on Sunday. At home, Arizona has gone 13-6, and should be happy to return home.

Here are the Arizona State-Arizona College Baseball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NCAA Baseball Odds: Arizona State-Arizona Odds

Arizona State Sun Devils: +130 ML

Arizona Wildcats: -174 ML

Over: N/A

Under: N/A

How To Watch Arizona State vs. Arizona

TV:

Stream: PAC-12 Insider

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread

Ryan Campos has terrorized opposing pitchers, hitting .413 with seven home runs and seven doubles while walking twice as many times as he has struck out. Campos has somehow topped a freshman season in which he was tabbed an All-American. Luke Keaschall and Nu’u Contrades have both bashed seven home runs, with Keaschall belting 15 doubles to lead the team and stealing 13 bases. Jacob Tobias leads the team with 38 RBI, hitting five home runs and four triples. Wyatt Crenshaw has hit 13 doubles and six home runs, hitting at an impressive .311 clip. Six Sun Devils have hit above .300 this season. Arizona State has hit .314 with 50 home runs and 36 stolen bases as a team.

No starting pitcher has been named at the time of publication. Brock Perry has been lights out from the bullpen, pitching to a 0.77 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 11.2 innings. Perry has saved two games and held opponents to a .184 batting average. The Sun Devils have pitched to a 5.03 ERA with 293 strikeouts in 308.0 innings.

Why Arizona Could Cover The Spread

Kiko Romero has been impressive, hitting .364 with 11 doubles and 11 home runs. Romero also leads the team with five stolen bases. The junior is in his first Division I season after spending time at junior college. Slugger Chase Davis leads the team with 12 home runs, adding an impressive .323 batting average. Davis has also walked more than he has struck out, and has been named to the Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List. Junior Mac Bingham has bashed seven home runs, adding 10 doubles and a .355 batting average. Five Wildcats own a batting average above .300. Arizona has hit .313 with 46 home runs and 23 stolen bases as a team.

Cam Walty will take the ball in this one, bringing a 6.39 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 12.2 innings pitched. Walty was great last time out, firing five shutout innings with seven strikeouts against New Mexico State. Dawson Netz has been the best option out of the bullpen, with a 4.02 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15.2 innings. The Wildcats have pitched to a 5.76 ERA with 278 strikeouts in 294.0 innings as a team.

Final Arizona State-Arizona Prediction & Pick

Neither pitching staff is great, so there should be a good amount of runs scored. Arizona has the slight edge on offense, thanks in large part to Chase Davis.

Final Arizona State-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -174 ML