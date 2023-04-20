The Arkansas Razorbacks will travel to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a Thursday night SEC college baseball matchup at Plainsman Park. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Arkansas-Georgia prediction and pick.

Arkansas has dominated thus far, with a 30-7 record and a current four-game winning streak entering this matchup. In SEC play, the Razorbacks are 11-4, including a sweep of Tennessee last weekend. Head coach Dave Van Horn is one of the best in the business, with nearly 1,200 career wins.

Georgia has been on a bit of a skid recently, falling to a 20-17 record, including a 4-11 SEC mark. After winning the opener of the matchup, the Bulldogs lost their next two against Florida last weekend. Since 2018, head coach Scott Stricklin has turned Georgia into a contender.

Here are the Georgia-Auburn College Baseball Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAA Baseball Odds: Arkansas-Georgia Odds

Arkansas Razorbacks: -195 ML

Georgia Bulldogs: + 160 ML

Over: N/A

Under: N/A

How To Watch Arkansas vs. Georgia

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread

Jace Bohrofen has been one of the best hitters in the nation, with an impressive .386 batting average, 10 home runs, and five stolen bases. The junior outfielder has gotten on base in over half of his plate appearances. Jared Wegner leads the team with 12 home runs and 44 RBI, ranking second with a .351 batting average. Brady Slavens has provided some power as well, pacing the team with 10 doubles. Peyton Stovall has belted four home runs and stolen three bases in as many attempts. Neither Slavens nor Stovall has produced at previous levels, and Arkansas’ success is a testament to their depth. Tavian Josenberger leads the team with nine steals, adding a .336 batting average and seven home runs to his impressive stat line. The Razorbacks have hit .291 with 60 home runs and 33 stolen bases as a team.

Lefty Hunter Hollan will look to continue his impressive season in this one. Hollan has pitched to a 2.81 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 48.0 innings, culminating in a 6-1 record. A bit of wildness has moved Hagen Smith into the bullpen, which spells trouble for opponents. Smith has struck out 59 batters across 38.2 innings, while opponents have hit just .191 against him. Arkansas owns a 4.77 ERA with 323 strikeouts in 320.2 innings.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread

Charlie Condon has been on a tear this season, leading the team with a .444/.537/.902 slash line, belting 17 home runs and 53 RBI. The redshirt freshman seems to have benefited from the season-long mentorship he received last season. Connor Tate leads the team with 15 doubles, also belting 13 home runs to go with his .369 batting average. Parks Harber ranks third with 11 home runs, adding eight doubles. Senior outfielder Ben Anderson leads the team with five stolen bases, approaching his career high of nine. The Bulldogs’ offense has cooled off a bit, hitting .290 with 65 home runs and 19 stolen bases.

Kolten Smith will make his fifth start of the season in this one, with a 4.80 ERA, striking out 15 batters in 15.0 innings. No Bulldog pitcher has an ERA below 4.00. Closer Leighton Finley has registered three saves while striking out 23 batters across 20.1 innings. Georgia has pitched to a 6.32 ERA with 352 strikeouts in 316.0 innings.

Final Arkansas-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Arkansas should have a field day against a weak Georgia pitching staff. Their offense is scary good.

Final Arkansas-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Arkansas -195 ML