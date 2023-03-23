The Georgia Bulldogs will travel to take on the Auburn Tigers in a Thursday night SEC college baseball matchup at Plainsman Park. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Georgia-Auburn prediction and pick.

Georgia has gone 14-7 this season, losing all three of their SEC matchups this season. The Bulldogs rebounded from a weekend sweep at the hands of South Carolina to defeat Georgia State in a midweek matchup. Head coach Scott Stricklin is rapidly closing in on 300 wins at Georgia.

Auburn has gone 14-6-1 this season, also being swept in their lone SEC weekend series. The Tigers were bested by Arkansas last weekend but defeated South Alabama in their midweek matchup this week. Head coach Butch Thompson has won over 200 games at Auburn.

Here are the Georgia-Auburn NCAAB Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Georgia-Auburn Odds

Georgia Bulldogs: +1.5 (-160)

Auburn Tigers: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 12 (-110)

Under: 12 (-120)

How To Watch Georgia vs. Auburn

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread

Charlie Condon has been on a tear this season, leading the team with a .500/.565/.949 slash line, belting nine home runs and 36 RBI. The redshirt freshman seems to have benefited from the season-long mentorship he received last season. Parks Harber ranks second with eight home runs, hitting an impressive .316. Connor Tate leads the team with 10 doubles, also belting seven home runs to go with his .463 batting average. Senior outfielder Ben Anderson leads the team with five stolen bases, approaching his career high of nine. The Bulldogs’ dominant offense has slashed .323/.425/.592 with 45 home runs and 15 stolen bases. Five qualified Bulldogs have hit at least .300 this season.

Kolten Smith will make his third start of the year in this one, struggling to a 5.19 ERA, striking out 12 batters in 8.2 innings. The freshman entered Georgia with a ton of fanfare following a decorated high school career. Matthew Hoskins has spent most of his time out of the bullpen, striking out 19 batters in 13.1 innings, pitching to a 2.70 ERA. The Bulldogs have pitched to a 5.82 ERA with 232 strikeouts in 181.0 innings.

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread

Senior Bryson Ware has enjoyed a dominant start to his season, leading the team with a .421/.500/.895 slash line with nine home runs and 23 RBI. Ware has also gone two for two in stolen bases. Freshman Ike Irish leads the team with 12 doubles, driving in 17 while hitting an impressive .407. Justin Kirby, a grad transfer from Kent State, ranks second on the team with seven home runs and 20 RBI. Kirby paces the team with five stolen base. Junior Cole Foster has walked more than he has struck out, while hitting .375 with two home runs and 18 RBI. The Tigers have hit .298 with 25 home runs as a team.

Tommy Vail, on his third school in his career, will make his fifth start of the season, pitching to a 2.55 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 17.2 innings. Opponents have managed a paltry .071 batting average against Vail this season. Closer Will Cannon has impressed this season, with a 2.16 ERA, three saves, and 18 strikeouts in 16.2 innings. The Tigers have struggled to limit damage, pitching to a 5.30 ERA with 195 strikeouts in 185.0 innings.

Final Georgia-Auburn Prediction & Pick

This one should feature a ton of runs, and having Vail will give the Tigers a distinct advantage.

Final Georgia-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -1.5 (-130)