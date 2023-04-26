The Gonzaga Bulldogs will travel to take on the Oregon Ducks in a Wednesday night midweek college baseball matchup at PK Park in Eugene. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Gonzaga-Oregon prediction and pick.

Gonzaga has struggled to a 14-23 record this season, including a current three-game losing streak. In conference play, the Bulldogs have been solid, going 10-8 in WCC play. Head coach Mark Machtolf has been at the helm since 2004, closing in on 600 career victories.

Oregon has been very good this season, with a 27-12 record, including an impressive 20-9 record at home. The Ducks have gone 11-7 in Pac-12 play. Head coach Mark Wasikowski has guided Oregon to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

Here are the Gonzaga-Oregon NCAA Baseball odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAA Baseball Odds: Gonzaga-Oregon Odds

Gonzaga Bulldogs: +210 ML

Oregon Ducks: -265 ML

How To Watch Gonzaga vs. Oregon

Stream: Oregon Live Stream

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why Gonzaga Could Cover The Spread

Sam Stern leads the team with a .361 batting average, hitting nine doubles, three triples, and three home runs. The freshman has enjoyed a great start to his collegiate career. Slugger Brian Kalmer leads the team with 11 home runs, 12 doubles, and 39 RBI. Kalmer’s .442 on-base percentage is also tops on the team. Enzo Apodaca is second with nine doubles, hitting three triples and two home runs. Apodaca also leads the team with five stolen bases in six attempts. The Bulldogs have hit .270 with 30 home runs and 27 stolen bases as a team. A lack of real power has hindered an otherwise solid offense.

Gonzaga has yet to announce a starter at the time of publication. Bradley Mullan is the team’s best option out of the bullpen, pitching to a 4.60 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 31.1 innings. As a whole, the Bulldogs’ pitching staff has struggled, with a 6.98 ERA and 317 strikeouts in 326.0 innings.

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread

Sabin Ceballos has dominated this season, leading the team with a .344 batting average and 47 RBI, tying for the team lead with 11 home runs. Ceballos was drafted in the 14th round out of San Jacinto (JUCO) last season but opted to attend Oregon instead. Sluggers Jacob Walsh and Bennett Thompson are tied for the team lead with 11 home runs. Thompson has belted eight doubles and is hitting .308. Rikuu Nishida leads the team with 17 stolen bases, adding a .306 batting average with three home runs. Colby Shade is second with 10 stolen bases, adding four home runs. Tanner Smith leads the team with 13 doubles, adding eight home runs. The Ducks have hit .287 with 63 home runs and 43 stolen bases as a team.

Oregon has not announced a starter at publication. Austin Anderson has been dominant in his 15 relief appearances, striking out 26 batters in 18.1 innings, pitching to a 0.49 ERA while holding opponents to a .098 batting average. Closer Josh Mollerus leads the team with seven saves, striking out 37 batters in his 22.1 innings of work. Mollerus has pitched to a sparkling 1.61 ERA. Opponents have hit just .229 against the Ducks this season. As a staff, Oregon has pitched to a 4.23 ERA, striking out 322 batters in 346.2 innings.

Final Gonzaga-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Gonzaga showed they could not contend with Oregon in Tuesday’s loss. Their weak pitching staff will be exposed once again by a strong Oregon offense.

Final Gonzaga-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -265