The Iowa Hawkeyes will travel to take on the Bradley Braves in a Wednesday night midweek matchup at Dozer Park in Peoria, Illinois. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Iowa-Bradley prediction and pick.

Iowa has surged to a 20-6 record this season, including a 2-3 record on the road. In neutral site games, the Hawkeyes have gone an impressive 8-1. Iowa lost two out of their three games to Maryland this past weekend. Head coach Rick Heller is four victories away from 300 wins with Iowa.

Bradley has struggled to a 10-13 record this season, but have played to an even 2-2 at Dozer Park. The Braves also come in on a bit of a downswing, losing two out of three to Southern Illinois this weekend. Head coach Elvis Dominguez is in his 15th season at the helm for Bradley.

Here are the Iowa-Bradley NCAA Baseball Odds, courtesy of Bovada.

NCAAB Odds: Iowa-Bradley Odds

Iowa Hawkeyes: -2.5 (-105)

Bradley Braves: +2.5(+125)

Over: 11.5 (-115)

Under: 11.5 (-115)

How To Watch Iowa vs. Bradley

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

Why Iowa Could Cover The Spread

Brennen Dorighi leads the team with an impressive .368 batting average and 30 RBI, tying for fourth with four home runs. Dorighi has also stolen five bases in as many attempts. Slugger Keaton Anthony leads the team with 12 doubles and six home runs, one year after hitting 14 in 2022. Anthony has also hit .330 for good measure. Six qualified Hawkeyes own batting averages above .300. Kyle Huckstorf and Sam Peterson are each tied for second with five home runs. Huckstorf leads the team with 10 stolen bases in 11 attempts. Sam Hojnar and Peterson are both tied for second with eight stolen bases. The Hawkeyes have hit .303 with 30 home runs and 53 stolen bases in 60 attempts as a team.

Iowa has not announced a starter yet for this one. The good news is that Iowa owns an impressive pitching staff led by pitching coach Sean McGrath. Luke Llewellyn has impressed out of the bullpen, with a 1.93 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 innings. The Hawkeyes have pitched to a 4.34 ERA with 297 strikeouts in 226.0 innings pitched.

Why Bradley Could Cover The Spread

Ryan Vogel has dominated, leading the team with a .396 batting average, hitting seven doubles and three home runs. Vogel has also stolen seven bases in 10 attempts. Connor O’Brien leads the team with eight home runs and 28 RBI, also slugging seven doubles. O’Brien has hit .283 on the season. Three different Braves own a batting average over .300. TJ Mantefuel is second on the team with five home runs, driving in 12 runs this season. The Braves have hit .273 with 23 home runs and 16 stolen bases on the season.

Bradley has not announced a starting pitcher for this contest. Closer Conner Langrell has been elite this season, not yet yielding a run while saving seven games and striking out 20 batters in 11.2 innings pitched. Langrell has also won his only decision of the season. Jacob Norris is 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA in 14.1 innings of relief, striking out 15 batters and walking just four. Opponents have hit below .200 against both relievers. Bradley has pitched to a 6.97 ERA with 172 strikeouts in 191.0 innings this season.

Final Iowa-Bradley Prediction & Pick

Iowa’s offense will take advantage of a poor Bradley pitching staff and push the total over. Iowa should be able to rebound from a tough weekend and win this one.

Final Iowa-Bradley Prediction & Pick: Iowa -2.5 (-105), O 11.5 (-115)