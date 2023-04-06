The LSU Tigers will travel to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a Thursday night SEC college baseball matchup at Founders Park. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our LSU-South Carolina prediction and pick.

LSU has played to a dominant 25-4 record this season, securing the top seed in national rankings. Head coach Jay Johnson has continued to build an excellent program down in the Bayou since arriving from Arizona. The Tigers will be legitimate title contenders this season.

South Carolina has gone 27-3 to begin the season, ranking fourth in the national polls despite a better record than LSU. The Gamecocks have dominated SEC play with an 8-1 record in their three series. Founders Park is a living hell for opponents, as South Carolina is 18-0 in their home venue.

Here are the LSU-South Carolina NCAA Baseball Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread

Tommy White, aka Tommy Tanks, is the anchor of a loaded LSU lineup after transferring from NC State. White leads the team with 10 home runs and 50 RBI, also adding 10 doubles. Dylan Crews is the lighting to White’s Thunder, and a real candidate to go first overall in the upcoming draft. Crews has slashed .531/.659/.927 with nine home runs, 11 doubles, and three stolen bases. No, there are no typos there, Crews really gets on base over 60 percent of the time. Jared Jones and Gavin Dugas are tied for second on the team with Crews, belting nine home runs apiece. Veteran lefties Tre Morgan and Cade Beloso are also legitimate power threats, hitting two and three home runs, respectively. Both have walked more than they have struck out. The high-powered Tigers offense has hit .337 with 54 home runs and 13 stolen bases as a team.

Not to be outdone by his offense, Paul Skenes, an Air Force transfer, has seized the ace role for this team. Skenes will make his eighth start in this one, bringing a minuscule 0.81 ERA with 83 (!!!) strikeouts in just 44.1 innings. Opponents have managed just three extra-base hits against the flamethrower. Closer Christian Little, a Vanderbilt transfer, has saved two games while striking out 25 in 17.1 innings. LSU has pitched to a 3.51 ERA with 319 strikeouts in 241.0 innings.

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread

Ethan Petry leads the team with a .439 batting average and 42 RBI, ranking second with 13 home runs, also stealing a base. Transfer Gavin Casas has broken out in a big way, belting 15 home runs to lead the team, batting .308 along the way. Senior Braylen Wimmer, who turned down the Phillies as an 18th-round draft pick last year, ranks second on the team with a .330 batting average, leading with 13 stolen bases in as many attempts. Cole Messina and Will McGillis have also each hit 10 home runs. Messina, a sophomore catcher, has hit .316. The Gamecocks have hit .299 with 72 (!!!) home runs as a team, stealing 35 bases in 37 attempts.

Will Sanders will take the mound in this series opener, making his seventh start of the season. Sanders has pitched to a 5.17 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 31.1 innings. In his third year with the Gamecocks, Sanders has struck out more than a batter per inning in his career. Closer James Hicks leads the team with two saves, registering a 1.95 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 27.2 innings. South Carolina’s dominant pitching staff owns a minuscule 2.98 ERA with 303 strikeouts in 260.0 innings.

Final LSU-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

Runs will be at a premium in this one, with Skenes and company eeking out a victory.

Final LSU-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: LSU -205 ML