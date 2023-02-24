The Maryland Terrapins will travel to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in an anticipated college baseball matchup this weekend at Swayze Field. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Maryland-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

Maryland has gone 2-2 this season, taking their opening weekend series over USF before losing to West Virginia in a midweek matchup. Head coach Rob Vaughn has guided the Terrapins to two straight NCAA Tournament appearances. A talented roster can guide the team to another tournament appearance.

Ole Miss has gone undefeated this season, with a 4-0 record guiding the team into this weekend’s series. None of the Rebels’ four games have been decided by less than eight runs. Head coach Mike Bianco has turned the Rebels into perennial national championship contenders.

Here are the Maryland-Ole Miss NCAAB Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Maryland-Ole Miss Odds

Maryland Terrapins: +2.5 (-150)

Ole Miss Rebels: -2.5 (+120)

Over: 11.5 (-115)

Under: 11.5 (-115)

How To Watch Maryland vs. Ole Miss

TV: SECN+

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 5:00 PM ET/ 2:00 PM PT

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread

Matt Shaw is projected to go early in this summer’s MLB Draft, and has dominated the first few games of the 2023 season. Shaw has slashed an impressive .500/.600/.917 with a home run and four RBIs in just three games. The junior infielder has also stolen three bases without being caught. Ian Petruz leads the team with two home runs, building on a strong freshman campaign in which he hit .324 across 34 games, bashing nine home runs. As a team, the Terrapins have bashed eight home runs in their four games. Nick Lorusso leads the team with seven RBIs, slugging an impressive .529.

On the mound, the Terrapins will send junior righty Jason Savacool, who struggled a bit in his first start of the season. Savacool allowed five runs in his six innings, striking out five. The debacle of an opener is likely a blip on the radar, as Savacool pitched to a 2.93 ERA with 123 strikeouts in 107.2 innings in 2022. Kenny Lippman and Kyle McCoy have each earned a save in the early part of the season. Maryland currently has pitched to a 5.14 ERA.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread

The Rebels have a powerful offense, although Delaware and Arkansas State are not top-25 teams like they will face this weekend. Still, home runs come in bunches for this group. Peyton Chatagnier, Kemp Alderman, and Will Furniss have all hit two home runs to tie for the team lead. The Rebels have sent 11 home runs over the fence in their four games. Ethan Groff, who has slashed .385/.579/.769 with one home run, has gone an impressive five for five in stolen bases. As a team, the Rebels have stolen nine bases in 12 attempts. The team has slashed a ridiculous .382/.475/.733 in their four games.

Junior Jack Dougherty, who is transitioning to a full-time starting role after two seasons mostly in the bullpen, will take the mound in this one. Dougherty earned a save with 2.1 shutout innings, striking out five without a walk, in a weekend matchup with Delaware. Ole Miss has pitched to a minuscule 2.45 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 33 innings as a team.

Final Maryland-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Ole Miss offense may be too much for even Maryland’s pitching staff to handle.

