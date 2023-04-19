The Miami Hurricanes will travel to take on the Florida Atlantic Owls in a Wednesday night college baseball matchup at FAU Stadium. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Miami-Florida Atlantic prediction and pick.

Miami has been better of late, going 23-13 on the season. In ACC play, the Hurricanes have gone 10-8. Away from Coral Gables, the Hurricanes have gone an unsightly 4-10. Miami took two out of three from North Carolina last weekend. Head coach Gino DiMare has taken the team to three regionals.

Florida Atlantic has been solid this season, with a 22-15 record, but are cold entering this one off a sweep at the hands of Dallas Baptist. At their home park, the Owls have gone an impressive 18-8. Head coach John McCormack has won 500 games in his career.

Here are the Miami-Florida Atlantic College Baseball odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAA Baseball Odds: Miami-Florida Atlantic Odds

Miami Hurricanes: -170 ML

Florida Atlantic Owls: +140 ML

Over: N/A

Under: N/A

How To Watch Miami vs. Florida Atlantic

TV:

Stream: Florida Atlantic Athletics

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread

Yohandy Morales has been good this season, leading the team with a .348 batting average, with nine doubles and seven home runs. Morales is also second on the team with seven stolen bases. Blake Cyr and Carlos Perez are tied for the team lead with 10 home runs. Cyr leads the team with 35 RBI, producing at a high level despite 45 strikeouts. Kayfus, a junior with a chance to hear his name early in the MLB Draft, has already broken his career high in home runs. Dominic Pitelli is tied for the team lead with nine doubles, batting .307 with eight stolen bases, which leads the team. The Hurricanes have slashed .292/.390/.531 with 73 home runs and 28 stolen bases as a team.

Miami has yet to announce a starting pitcher for this contest at the time of publication. Andrew Walters returned to school seeking a bigger payday in the draft and has dominated out of the bullpen. Walters has struck out 36 batters while walking just two in 20.1 innings, pitching to a 1.33 ERA. Miami has pitched to a 5.22 ERA with 361 strikeouts in 315.1 innings.

Why Florida Atlantic Could Cover The Spread

Nolan Schanuel is one of the best hitters in the nation, leading the team with a .455 batting average, 14 home runs and 43 RBI. The junior has walked almost three times more than he has struck out, getting on base more than 60 percent of the time. Schanuel is lethal to opposing pitching staffs on the basepaths as well, leading the team with nine stolen bases in as many attempts. Jackson Ross ranks second with eight home runs, tying with Schanuel for the team lead in doubles with 10. Ross has also walked more than he has struck out. The Owls have hit .282 with 45 home runs and 31 stolen bases on the season.

Danny Trehey will take the ball in this one, making his fourth start of his junior campaign. Trehey has had a rough go of it so far, with a 23.14 ERA and three strikeouts in just 2.1 innings. Tyler Murphy has been nails out of the bullpen, with a 2.57 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21.0 innings. Opponents are hitting just .192 against Murphy. The Owls have pitched to a 5.16 ERA with 295 strikeouts in 319.1 innings.

Final Miami-Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

Two strong offenses will lead to a lot of runs, but FAU at home is too good to beat.

Final Miami-Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick: FAU +140 ML