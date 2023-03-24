The Missouri Tigers will travel to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a Friday night SEC college baseball matchup at Founders Park. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Missouri-South Carolina prediction and pick.

Missouri has surged to a 17-3 record, winning six games in a row, including a sweep of Tennessee last weekend. The Tigers finished 2022 with a 28-23 record. Former big leaguer Steve Bieser has won at least 30 games in three of his six seasons at Missouri.

Here are the Missouri-South Carolina NCAAB Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Missouri-South Carolina Odds

Missouri Tigers: +1.5 (-130)

South Carolina Gamecocks: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 10.5 (-115)

Under: 10.5 (-115)

How To Watch Missouri vs. South Carolina

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread

Dalton Bargo leads the team with an impressive .388 batting average, lacing seven extra-base hits and driving in 13 runs. Trevor Austin ranks second with a .369 batting average and six doubles, bashing three home runs. In an unfortunate category, Austin leads the team with seven hit-by-pitches. Hank Zeisler has enjoyed a power outbreak, leading the team with nine home runs, hitting an impressive .323 while walking more than he has struck out. Ty Wilmsmeyer is a huge threat on the basepaths, stealing 11 bases, already a career-high. Wilmsmeyer has hit .333 with six doubles. Hulking slugger Luke Mann ranks second on the team with five home runs, also going three for three in stolen base attempts. Missouri has hit .300 with 29 home runs as a team.

Chandler Murphy will take the ball in this one, bringing a 3.04 ERA in his five starts. Murphy has held opponents to a .214 batting average, with 26 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched. The senior is in his first season at Missouri after three at Arizona. Rorik Maltrud leads the team with 30 strikeouts, pitching to a 2.37 ERA in 19 innings. Missouri has pitched to a 3.49 ERA with 217 strikeouts in 165.0 innings.

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread

Ethan Petry leads the team with a .458 batting average and 31 RBI, ranking second with nine home runs, also stealing a base. Transfer Gavin Casas has broken out in a big way, belting 12 home runs to lead the team, batting .328 along the way. Senior Braylen Wimmer, who turned down the Phillies as an 18th-round draft pick last year, ranks second on the team with a .362 batting average, leading with 13 stolen bases in as many attempts. Cole Messina and Will McGillis have also each hit nine home runs. Messina, a sophomore catcher, has hit .349. The Gamecocks have hit .306 with 56 (!!!) home runs as a team, stealing 28 bases in 30 attempts.

Will Sanders will take the mound in this series opener, making his sixth start of the season. Sanders has pitched to a 4.18 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 28 innings. In his third year with the Gamecocks, Sanders has struck out more than a batter per inning in his career. Closer James Hicks leads the team with two saves, registering a 0.93 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 19.1 innings. South Carolina’s dominant pitching staff owns a minuscule 2.70 ERA with 220 strikeouts in 190.0 innings.

Final Missouri-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

The Gamecocks seem unstoppable this season, and their combination of power and pitching may be enough to bring them to the promised land. Their offense may be enough to push the total over by themselves.

Final Missouri-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: South Carolina -1.5 (+100)