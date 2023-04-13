The Missouri Tigers will travel to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in a Thursday night SEC college baseball matchup at Blue Bell Park. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Missouri-Texas A&M prediction and pick.

Missouri has fallen back to Earth of late, moving to a 21-11 record, with a 4-8 marl in conference play. Missouri won 17 of their first 20 games. The Tigers finished 2022 with a 28-23 record. Former big leaguer Steve Bieser has won at least 30 games in three of his six seasons at Missouri.

Texas A&M has opened their season with a 20-13 record but were defeated by UTSA in their last game. The Aggies took two of three from Auburn last weekend, moving their conference record to 4-7. Texas A&M is a strong 14-8 in their home ballpark.

Here are the Missouri-Texas A&M NCAA Baseball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NCAA Baseball Odds: Missouri-Texas A&M Odds

Missouri Tigers: +134 ML

Texas A&M: -180 ML

Over: N/A

Under: N/A

How To Watch Missouri vs. Texas A&M

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread

Hulking slugger Luke Mann leads the team with a .336 batting average and 10 home runs, also going four for four in stolen base attempts. Mann has driven in 25 runs, which ranks second on the team. Dalton Bargo ranks second with an impressive .320 batting average, lacing 11 extra-base hits and driving in 15 runs. Ty Wilmsmeyer is a huge threat on the basepaths, stealing 13 bases, already a career-high. Wilmsmeyer has hit .315 with eight doubles Trevor Austin has hit .299 with seven doubles, bashing three home runs. In an unfortunate category, Austin leads the team with 10 hit-by-pitches.

Hank Zeisler has enjoyed a power outbreak, ranking second with nine home runs, hitting .286 while walking as many times as he has struck out. Missouri has slashed .273/.386/.464 with 38 home runs and 41 stolen bases as a team.

Logan Lunceford will take the ball for Missouri, making his fifth start of the season. Lunceford has pitched to a 3.29 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 27.1 innings, holding opponents to a .170 batting average. Rorik Maltrud has both started and relieved this season, pitching to a 2.88 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 34.1 innings. Missouri has registered a 4.47 ERA with 320 strikeouts in 268.0 innings as a team.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread

Hunter Haas leads the team with a .371 batting average, hitting nine doubles and four home runs while walking more than he has struck out. Freshman Jacer LaViolette leads the team with eight home runs, 34 RBI, and nine stolen bases. Jack Moss is the second Aggie with a batting average north of .300, checking in with a .359 batting average, bashing three home runs and seven doubles. Moss has also walked more than he has struck out this season. Austin Bost is tied for the team lead with nine doubles, adding three home runs.

Texas A&M has slashed .276/.397/.439 with 36 home runs and 49 stolen bases as a team.

Nathan Dettmer will kick off the series for Texas A&M, with a 5.98 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 40.2 innings. Dettmer has walked nearly a batter every other inning and has tossed nine wild pitches, so command has been an issue. Evan Aschenbeck has been reliable out of the bullpen, pitching to a 3.34 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 32.1 innings. The Aggies’ pitching staff owns a 5.42 ERA with 351 strikeouts in 293.2 innings.

Final Missouri-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Missouri has the slight advantage on the mound and a deeper lineup that will propel them to victory.

Final Missouri-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Missouri +134