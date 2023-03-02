The San Diego Toreros will travel to take on the Oregon Ducks on the opening night of a four-game weekend series at PK Park in Eugene. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our San Diego-Oregon prediction and pick.

San Diego has opened their season on a tear, going 5-1-1, including an impressive 3-0-1 opening weekend against Nebraska. The Toreros are on the upswing in year two under head coach Brock Ungricht, winning the most games since 2013. The Toreros made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 last season.

Oregon crashed back to earth following a 4-0 start, getting swept last weekend by UC Santa Barbara. Opening weekend was a four-game sweep against Xavier, but now the Ducks sit at 4-3. Head coach Mark Wasikowski has guided the Ducks to back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths.

Here are the San Diego-Oregon NCAAB odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: San Diego-Oregon Odds

University of San Diego Toreros: +1.5 (-150)

Oregon Ducks: -1.5 (+120)

Over: 12.5 (-115)

Under: 12.5 (-115)

How To Watch San Diego vs. Oregon

TV:

Stream: PAC-12 Insider

Time: 6:05 PM ET/ 3:05 PM PT

Why San Diego Could Cover The Spread

San Diego’s powerful offense is paced by sophomore Justin DeCriscio, who owns a .360/.370/.440 slash line, hitting two doubles and three RBI. DeCriscio has increased his role after starting 20 games last season. Junior slugger Jack Costello has accounted for half of the team’s home runs, bashing five dingers while driving in 18 (!!!) runs. Costello was a Freshman All-American in 2021 and followed that up with a .307 average and eight home runs in 2022. Kevin Sim ranks second on the team with three home runs and 10 RBI, stealing two bases in as many attempts. The Toreros have sent 10 balls over the fence as a team, proving their worth as a power threat.

Garrett Renie leads a talented pitching staff, with a 0.75 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 innings. Opponents have managed a measly .239 batting average against Renie. Out of the bullpen, closer Ryan Robinson has not allowed an earned run in 6.2 innings, striking out 13 batters and registering a save. As a staff, the Toreros have pitched to a 6.49 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 61 innings.

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread

Oregon lost their best hitter, Anthony Hall, to the Yankees in last year’s draft, but the offensive firepower has sustained. Josiah Cromwick leads the team with a .333 batting average, belting three home runs and seven RBI, also adding a stolen base. The junior catcher is already just one home run away from tying his career total entering the season. Rikuu Nishida leads the team with four stolen bases, walking more than he has struck out and driving in five. As a team, the Ducks have hit six home runs, finding production despite a .202 batting average.

Freshmen Leo Uelmen and Jackson Pace both lead the team’s qualified pitchers with matching 3.00 ERAs, combing for 15 strikeouts in 18 innings. Junior Logan Mercado has struggled a bit with command, but has dominant stuff, striking out 10 and holding batters to a .185 batting average across 7.2 innings. The best option out of the bullpen has been Turner Spoljaric, who has fired 4.1 innings without allowing an earned run, striking out five batters. Oregon has pitched to a 3.39 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 61 innings.

Final San Diego-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Oregon’s pitching will make the difference in this one.

Final San Diego-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -1.5 (+120), under 12.5 (-115)