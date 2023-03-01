The Stanford Cardinal will travel to take on the Pacific Tigers in a Wednesday afternoon midweek college baseball matchup at Klein Family Field. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Stanford-Pacific prediction and pick.

Stanford has gone 5-2 this season, including an impressive three-game sweep over Rice last weekend. The Cardinal are coming off two straight College World Series appearances. As the season ramps up, make sure to keep an eye on the Cardinal as a potential title contender.

The University of the Pacific Tigers have struggled out of the gate, going 1-5, riding a current two-game losing streak. In the third game of the season, UNLV hung an embarrassing 31 runs on the Tigers. This matchup is the final of a four-game homestand.

Here are the Stanford-Pacific NCAAB odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Stanford-Pacific Odds

Stanford Cardinal: -4.5 (-110)

Pacific Tigers: +4.5 (-120)

Over: 12.5 (-115)

Under: 12.5 (-115)

How To Watch Stanford vs. Pacific

TV: PAC-12 Network

Stream: PAC-12 Network Plus

Time: 5:05 PM ET/ 2:05 PM PT

Why The Stanford Could Cover The Spread

Stanford has an impressive offense, with Owen Cobb leading the team with a .500 batting average. Cobb has hit one home run and is also tied for the team lead with eight RBI. Impressive freshman Malcolm Moore, who came to campus rather than beginning his professional career, leads the team with three home runs. Both Braden Montgomery and Tommy Troy are on-base machines, tying for the team lead with nine walks apiece. Both have bashed two home runs and own OBPs north of .500. Troy leads the team with three stolen bases in as many attempts. The Cardinal have slashed .291/.416/.518 with 12 home runs and 53 RBI.

Freshman Toran O’Harron started last week’s midweek game, but a starter for this one has not been announced as of publication. O’Harron has struggled a bit in his debut season, allowing five earned runs in 1.2 innings, but has accumulated two strikeouts. The righty attacks batters with a fastball that reaches into the mid-90s. Stanford has pitched to a 5.00 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 63 innings, holding batters to a .242 average against.

Why The Pacific Could Cover The Spread

Despite the team’s struggles, the offense has been impressive, led by freshman Rylan Evans. Evans has slashed .600/.640/.708 with two doubles and two RBI. Fellow freshman Peyton Miller is second with a .500 batting average, also adding a double and an RBI. Ben Nemivant leads the team with four RBI, hitting an impressive .429. Chaz Myers is the team’s main speed threat, stealing two bases without being thrown out. Myers has already matched last season’s stolen base total. The Tigers have slashed .299/.379/.369 with 10 doubles and 22 RBI. As a team, Pacific has stolen eight bases in nine attempts.

Pacific has not announced a starting pitcher for this one. Last season, the Tigers struggled big time on the mound, ending with a team ERA north of 7.00. This season has been no different, posting a 9.19 ERA with just 34 strikeouts in 47 innings. Opponents have hit a ridiculous .372 with 21 extra-base hits and 33 walks against Pacific’s staff. Caden Duke and Ryan Martinez are the best options at the moment, both posting 3.38 ERAs in 5.1 innings apiece.

Final Stanford-Pacific Prediction & Pick

This will be a rough year for Pacific, and Stanford’s talent collection is impressive. This one should be over rather quickly.

Final Stanford-Pacific Prediction & Pick: Stanford -4.5 (-110), over 12.5 (-115)