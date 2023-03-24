The Texas Tech Red Raiders will travel to take on the Texas Longhorns in a Friday night Big 12 college baseball matchup in Austin. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Texas Tech-Texas prediction and pick.

Texas Tech has surged to an 18-4 record, winning two of their first three Big 12 games. The Red Raiders have yet to play a true road game this season. Head coach Tim Tadlock has brought the Red Raiders to four College World Series in his tenure.

Texas has gone 15-7 this season, riding an impressive 11-game winning streak. Since losing a series to Cal State Fullerton, the Longhorns have been red hot. The Longhorns have gone to back-to-back College World Series and three total under head coach David Pierce.

Here are the Texas Tech-Texas NCAAB Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Texas Tech-Texas Odds

Texas Tech Red Raiders: -1.5 (+130)

Texas Longhorns: +1.5 (-160)

Over: 11 (-115)

Under: 11 (-115)

How To Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas

TV: LongHorn Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread

Gavin Kash has surged forward this season, leading the team with a ridiculous .440 batting average and seven home runs, driving in 34 runs. This is a bit of a revenge game for Kash, who spent last season with Texas. Austin Green leads the team with 35 RBI, ranking second with a .418 batting average and six home runs. Freshman Gage Harrelson has acclimated to the college game well, hitting .341 with 11 doubles to lead the team. Harrelson also leads the team with four stolen bases. Dillon Carter has only taken 45 at-bats but has bashed five home runs. Carter has slugged a ridiculous .833 this season. The Red Raiders have slashed .325/.442/.554 as a team with 35 home runs.

Brendan Gitron will start this one, pitching to a 4.50 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 22 innings. Opponents have hit just .22 against Gitron, but his 17 walks have caused a few too many traffic jams. Brandon Beckel has pitched to a 0.64 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 14 innings, holding opponents to a .164 batting average. Texas Tech has pitched to a 3.64 ERA with 206 strikeouts in 203 innings.

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread

Peyton Powell leads the team with a .419 batting average, hitting six doubles and three home runs. Powell has struck out just three times this season. Eric Kennedy leads the team with seven home runs and 21 RBI, ranking second with a .367 batting average. Dylan Campbell leads the team with nine stolen bases, also belting five home runs. Outfielder Porter Brown has hit five home runs while driving in 21 runs, hitting .333. The Longhorns have almost walked as many times as they have struck out. As a team, Texas is slashing .282/.385/.464 with 28 home runs and 24 stolen bases.

Lucas Gordon will toe the rubber for the Longhorns, pitching to a sterling 1.37 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 26.1 innings. The junior lefty has held opponents to a minuscule .149 batting average this season. After a rough start against Cal State Fullerton, Gordon has allowed just one earned run in 12 innings. David Shaw has dominated out of the bullpen, pitching to a 0.61 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 14.2 innings. Texas owns a 3.18 ERA with 222 strikeouts in 198.0 innings.

Final Texas Tech-Texas Prediction & Pick

Gordon on the mound for Texas is a huge advantage. The winning streak will move to 12 after this one.

Final Texas Tech-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas +1.5 (-160)