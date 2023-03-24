The Washington Huskies will travel across the country to take on the UCLA Bruins in a Friday night Pac-12 college baseball matchup at Jackie Robinson Stadium. With that said, check out our college baseball odds series which has our Washington-UCLA prediction and pick.

Washington has exploded to a 14-5 record to begin their season, winning their final two games against Rhode Island last weekend. The Huskies lost to Tulane in their midweek contest. This is the team’s second conference series, winning their first.

UCLA has opened the season on a tear, going 15-3, including a dominant five-game winning streak. Head coach John Savage is in his 19th season at the helm of UCLA, winning over 600 games. The Bruins won 40 games last season before losing in the opening round of the tournament.

Here are the Washington-UCLA NCAAB Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NCAAB Odds: Washington-UCLA Odds

Washington Huskies: +2.5 (-125)

UCLA Bruins: -2.5 (-105)

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Washington vs. UCLA

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Stream:

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread

Sophomore AJ Guerrero leads the team with an impressive .368 batting average, hitting two home runs while walking nearly as many times as he has struck out. Infielder Will Simpson has enjoyed a power breakout of sorts, hitting nine home runs, bringing his career total to 27. Cam Clayton leads the team with nine doubles, ranking second with six home runs. Clayton has already set a career-high in home runs. Five qualified Huskies have hit at least .300 this season. Johnny Tincher also ranks third with five home runs, hitting .289. The Huskies have hit .303 with 41 doubles and 29 home runs as a team.

Keifer Lord will need to rebound from a tough start in this one. Still, Lord has a sparkling 2.60 ERA, striking out 35 batters in just 27.2 innings. Opponents have hit just .175 against the junior righty. Case Matter, the team’s closer, has three saves, striking out 17 batters in 11.1 innings. Josh Emanuels is another bullpen threat, striking out 20 batters in 16.1 innings. Washington has pitched to a 4.53 ERA with 166 strikeouts in 169.0 innings.

Why UCLA Could Cover The Spread

Kyle Karros, whose father Eric spent more than a decade in the big leagues, leads the team with a .364 batting average and 21 RBIs, also adding four home runs. Karros belted six home runs in his sophomore campaign in 2022. Duce Gourson has pelted baseballs to the tune of a .348 batting average, hitting six home runs. JonJon Vaughns has enjoyed a breakout season, leading the team with seven home runs, driving in 17 runs. Cody Schrier and Carson Yates are tied for the team lead with six stolen bases each. UCLA has slashed .275/.409/.451 with 25 home runs and 21 stolen bases.

Jake Brooks has been solid on the mound this season, pitching to a 4.91 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched. Brooks has held batters to a .235 batting average. Chris Aldrich has not allowed an earned run out of the bullpen, striking out 13 batters across 13.2 innings. Opponents have hit just .125 against Aldrich. Closer Luke Jewett leads the team with four saves, despite his 7.59 ERA.

Final Washington-UCLA Prediction & Pick

Washington owns the advantage on the mound in this one, and will use that pitching to secure an upset. An underwhelming UCLA offense is a prime target for their strong pitching staff.

Final Washington-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Washington +2.5 (-125)