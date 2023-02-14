The Air Force Falcons take on the Utah State Aggies. Our college basketball odds series has our Air Force Utah State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Air Force Utah State.

The Mountain West season has taken a significant turn in the past week, and both teams in this matchup are part of that story. The Mountain West might have seemed to be a conference which could get five teams into the NCAA Tournament, but that has changed. The league might get only four, and it’s possible that number could shrink to three.

New Mexico got blasted by Air Force last Friday night, and Utah State lost to San Diego State and San Jose State. Utah State is definitely outside the NCAA Tournament cut line. The Aggies will need a very big month leading up to Selection Sunday. They can’t afford to lose more than two games (including the conference tournament) if they want any at-large chance. They might have to win every remaining regular season game before the Mountain West Tournament if they want to get in as an at-large team. This is a must-win for them.

Air Force played its best game of the season against New Mexico. The Falcons’ offense was in perfect rhythm and never really stopped. The Falcons will try to play spoiler against another Mountain West bubble team in this game. If AFA wins here, Utah State’s at-large candidacy is toast.

Why Air Force Could Cover The Spread

The Falcons had not forged a big upset in Mountain West play until this past Friday against New Mexico. Everything worked for this team against the Lobos. The offense flowed at a level which had not been seen in several weeks. This was the blueprint, the template, for how the Air Force offense is supposed to function. Having produced a strong result after weeks of failure, Air Force should be a much more confident team with better energy and rhythm. Meanwhile, Utah State will be depressed after its miserable week and a terrible loss on Saturday against San Jose State. Utah State could drift through this game as part of a hangover effect from the San Jose State loss. The spread is large; Air Force can certainly keep this game within 10 points.

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread

The Aggies know this is a must-win situation. They know they have not played well over the past week and are going to come out angry, focused and fierce. This team is going to be motivated and desperate, having not played well. Utah State is going to bounce back and play well. Air Force, meanwhile, will be hard-pressed to replicate its near-flawless performance against New Mexico. Utah State is bound to be better, and Air Force is bound to regress. Utah State is playing at home. That seems like a formula for a big USU win.

Final Air Force-Utah State Prediction & Pick

Utah State is likely to play well after its horrible display against San Jose State. Air Force is unlikely to play well after doing everything right against New Mexico. Regression and course corrections are going to be themes in this one. Take Utah State.

Final Air Force-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Utah State -12.5