The Air Force Falcons (13-14) visit the Wyoming Cowboys (8-17) on Friday night! Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Air Force-Wyoming prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Air Force has lost seven of their last eight games and dropped to 4-10 and ninth place in the Mountain West. The Falcons covered 59% of their games while 56% went over the projected point total. Wyoming is coming off an upset over New Mexico but remains just 3-10 and in 10th place in the Mountain West. The Cowboys covered 39% of their games while 50% went over. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference foes. Air Force got the best of Wyoming at home back in January with a final of 82-74.

Here are the Air Force-Wyoming college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Air Force-Wyoming Odds

Air Force: +4.5 (-102)

Wyoming: -4.5 (-120)

Over: 132.5 (-115)

Under: 132.5 (-105)

How To Watch Air Force vs. Wyoming

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why Air Force Could Cover The Spread

Thanks to a weak non-conference slate, Air Force got off to a hot start this season. They went 9-4 outside of conference play but have since cratered in the Mountain West season. Although the Falcons upset New Mexico last weekend, they followed it up with a blowout loss to Utah State on Tuesday. Air Force currently sits at No. 158 in KenPom and No. 154 in KenPom. That is largely thanks to an 0-6 record against Quad 1 opponents, although they haven’t done themselves any favors with five losses in Quads 3 and 4. With such a weak resume, Air Force does not currently protect to make the NCAA Tournament.

Air Force’s strength lies on the offensive end as the Falcons rank fourth in the Mountain West with a 46% field goal percentage. That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight considering Wyoming allows the highest field goal percentage in the conference. Air Force is a high-volume three-point shooting team who ranks fifth in the Mountain West in three-point percentage and third in made threes. Additionally, they do a solid job taking care of the ball as they slot in at fourth in assist to turnover ratio. Defensively, the Falcons are strong at defending the three considering they allow the third-lowest three-point percentage in the conference. They do a great job protecting the rim as well as they lead the conference with 4.3 blocks per game.

Air Force is led by guard Jake Heidbreder. The 6’5″ sophomore is the only Falcon who averages over 10 points per game as he chips in 14.5 PPG. Although he scored just eight points in their earlier meeting with Wyoming, he is coming off 26 and 16-point performances and will likely be due for a bounce back.

Why Wyoming Could Cover The Spread

Wyoming has had arguably the most disappointing season in the conference. After being picked to finish second in the preseason media poll, the Cowboys sit in second to last place. Wyoming has been brutalized by injuries all season and got off to a putrid 5-7 record in non-conference play. They lost by double-digits to Dayton, Boston College, and No. 17 Saint Mary’s, while their only significant win came against Howard. Things haven’t gotten any better in Mountain West play as they’ve won just three games since starting 0-6. Predictably, the Cowboys don’t fare well within the advanced rankings. Wyoming comes in at No. 150 in KenPom and No. 179 in NET. That is largely thanks to an abysmal 1-11 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 matchups… although five Quad 3 losses haven’t helped. As a result, the Cowboys do not currently project to make the NCAA Tournament.

Wyoming has been lackluster on both sides of the ball, however, they have a strong chance to cover tonight thanks to their outside shooting. The Cowboys average 8.7 made threes per game – the second most in the Mountain West. While Wyoming isn’t necessarily a strong rebounding team, they should have a significant advantage on that front considering Air Force holds the lowest rebound margin in the conference.

Wyoming is led by senior guard Hunter Maldonado. Maldonado ranks second on the team in scoring with 14.4 PPG. However, he has been forced to step up in recent games with their leading scorer, Noah Reynolds, out for the season. Maldonado has been on a tear since Renyolds went out as he is averaging 21.3 points per game in his last four appearances.

Final Air Force-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

With Wyoming so banged up and Air Force already taking them down once this season, I expect this to come down to the wire and thus we ride with Air Force.

Final Air Force-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Air Force +4.5 (-102)