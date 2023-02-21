Two teams leading the Mid-American Conference will square off in a pivotal matchup that will shake up the standings. The Akron Zips (19-8) will face off against their biggest rival in the Toledo Rockets (21-6). Both teams are top three in the MAC as this game is sure to be fireworks. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Akron-Toledo prediction and pick.

The Akron Zips are putting together an impressive run right now and sit just a game behind Toledo in the standings. Of their last 12 games, Akron’s managed to win 10 of those and make a huge leap in the MAC standings. Winning their last two, they’ll be carrying some momentum as they face their biggest rival on the road looking to jump them in the standings.

The Toledo Rockets are tied for the MAC lead with Kent State and have a 12-2 conference record. They’ve been one of the consistencies at the top of the MAC and will hope they can jump Kent State by fending off their rivals tonight. The Rockets are the hottest they’ve been in a while as they’ve won 11 consecutive games. They’ll look to add to their total and win out the season as they hope to beat Akron tonight.

Here are the Akron-Toledo college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Akron-Toledo Odds

Akron: +3.5 (102)

Toledo: -3.5 (-120)

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How To Watch Akron vs. Toledo

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Akron Could Cover The Spread

Akron has been playing very well and they’ve been betting worse opposition by big margins. Their Senior guard Xavier Castaneda has been one of the best players in the country and is 10th in PPG in the nation. His scoring ability has been the reason the Zips have been so good lately and why they have a chance at the MAC crown. He’ll need to be especially good tonight as they lost their first meeting with Toledo by a 10-point margin. Look for Akron to shoot the ball aggressively early.

Akron hasn’t been the best covering team, only going 10-13 ATS. They’ve had trouble on the road and lost to this same Toledo team just four games ago. In that match, Akron couldn’t slow down the Toledo offense as they shot 50% from the field. Akron does a great job of limiting turnovers and if Castaneda can get hot, they’ll have a great shot to beat their rivals in this revenge game.

Why Toledo Could Cover The Spread

The run Toledo has put together is an impressive feat for any college basketball team to accomplish, regardless of conference. They’ve beaten teams by double-digits for the most part of this stretch and have a ton of confidence heading into March. RayJ Dennis has been sensational, averaging nearly 20 points per contest. The Rockets have a bunch of efficient scorers in their starting five and are dangerous scoring the ball from anywhere.

Toledo is 11-1 when playing at home. They’re good at covering the spread, going 15-11 overall and an impressive 8-3 at home. They love playing in front of their home crowd and in a heated rivalry game like this, it’ll be a big advantage for the Rockets. They’ll look to continue finding high-percentage shots and being solid from the free throw line. If Toledo can make their open shots, they’ll beat the Zips once again.

Final Akron-Toledo Prediction & Pick

This is a very fun game as both teams are on hot streaks right now and don’t particularly like each other. Akron is playing great and we can expect another good performance out of Castaneda. However, Toledo is too red hot right now and since they’ve beaten this team just recently, they should have no issues doing so again tonight for their 12th-straight win.

Final Akron-Toledo Prediction & Pick: Toledo Rockets -3.5 (120)