The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Our college basketball odds series has our Alabama Arkansas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Alabama vs Arkansas.

This is a huge game in the SEC. Alabama is a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to some bracketologists. That’s a very early projection, and of course, we have two months left before Selection Sunday. Nevertheless, any team that’s even close to the one line right now is certainly a top-tier contender for the Final Four and the national championship. Alabama has lived up to the billing this season after regressing last season. Coach Nate Oats has this team playing the way he wants. Bama just humiliated Kentucky over the weekend and rolls into Fayetteville expecting to win.

Arkansas certainly looked far from its best in a recent 72-59 loss at Auburn over the weekend. Arkansas star freshman Nick Smith is out with an injury. Given that fact, it seems reasonable to currently view Alabama and Tennessee as the top two teams in the SEC. This is Arkansas’ big chance to reassert itself and remaind everyone, especially the Crimson Tide, that the Razorbacks are still part of the SEC championship conversation this season and deserve to be viewed as a top-tier powerhouse.

Here are the Alabama-Arkansas college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Alabama-Arkansas Odds

Alabama Crimson Tide: +1.5 (-118)

Arkansas Razorbacks: -1.5 (-104)

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How To Watch Alabama vs. Arkansas

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread

Coach Nate Oats has his Alabama team playing great basketball. Bama ran Kentucky off the floor on Saturday in a muscular, heavyweight display of elite basketball. Arkansas is and has been limited by the injury to Nick Smith, a star freshman whose playing status for the remainder of the season is unknown. There are and have been whispers that Smith and his camp will exercise extreme caution in terms of returning this season and will consider not playing in order to fully prepare for the NBA draft. We will just have to wait and see how long Smith is out, but in the meantime, Arkansas has to adjust, find solutions, compensate for his absence, and push forward with the season. Alabama will certainly test the Razorbacks in Smith’s absence. Not having him has been a devastating deficit for the Razorbacks, who have reached the Elite Eight in each of the last two college basketball seasons.

Alabama can exploit Arkansas, given that the Hogs are undermanned.

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread

The Hogs are playing at home in Bud Walton Arena, where they have thrived under head coach Eric Musselman. Arkansas is one of the best second-half teams in the country. When the game is close in the final five minutes, Arkansas very consistently plays its best and puts together quality possessions at both ends of the floor to fight off spirited challenges from very good teams such as Alabama. Arkansas won a must-win game at home last week against Missouri. The Tigers are 13-2 and a very good team. Arkansas can beat another very good team here.

Final Alabama-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. The point spread suggests it is close to a coin flip, and unless you have a great angle on this contest, you generally shouldn’t bet on coin flips.

Final Alabama-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Arkansas -1.5