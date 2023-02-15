The Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in a Wednesday night SEC college basketball matchup at the Thompson-Boling Arena. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Alabama-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Alabama is the top-ranked team in college basketball, with their 22-3 record-setting the tone for the final month of the regular season. In conference play, the Crimson Tide are an impressive 12-0, including their current four-game winning streak. Head coach Nate Oats was rewarded with a recent contract extension.

Tennessee also finds themselves in the top 10 of national polls, with their 19-6 record placing them 10th in the AP Poll. A rough stretch of conference play, where the Volunteers are 8-4, is to blame for the team’s drop in the polls. Tennessee has lost their last two games to Vanderbilt and Missouri.

Here are the Alabama-Tennessee college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Alabama-Tennessee Odds

Alabama Crimson Tide: +2.5 (-104)

Tennessee Volunteers: -2.5 (-118)

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How To Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread

Alabama is a two-man offense, led by Brandon Miller and Mark Sears. Miller paces the team with 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds, shooting an impressive 42.7 percent from behind the three-point line. Sears is second with 14.0 points per game, shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Noah Clowney is third on the team with 9.8 points, ranking second with 8.0 rebounds per game. Clowney’s 49.1 shooting percentage also leads the team. Alabama’s offense has been lethal, averaging 83.4 points on 44.9 percent shooting. On defense, the Crimson Tide have held their opponents to a measly 68.7 points per game.

According to KenPom, Alabama ranks 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency and fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread

Santiago Vescovi leads the team with 12.2 points, shooting 35.2 percent from behind the three-point line. Vescovi has also averaged 2.0 steals per game, providing strong defense on top of his offense. Zakai Zeigler is second on the team with 10.8 points per game, playing most of his games off the bench. Olivier Nkamhoua is the third and final Vol to average double-digits, with 10.7 points, ranking second with 5.0 rebounds per game. Josiah-Jordan James leads the team with 5.3 rebounds and ranks fourth in scoring at 9.5 points per game. The Volunteers have averaged 72.5 points per game, while the defense has stifled opponents, allowing just 56.3 points per game.

Tennessee tops KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency while ranking 49th in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Final Alabama-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

What a game this one is going to be, and the Crimson Tide are too hot to pick against.

Final Alabama-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Alabama +2.5 (-104), under 147.5 (-110)