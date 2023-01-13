The Arizona Wildcats take on the Oregon State Beavers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Arizona Oregon State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona Oregon State.

The Arizona Wildcats did not look like an NCAA Tournament team last week. Of course, they’re going to be in the NCAA Tournament this March, and they will have a high seed, but the idea that they can be as good as last year’s Arizona team took a huge hit. Arizona looked frail and vulnerable in two separate home games against the Washington schools. Arizona trailed Washington by 12 points in the first half last Thursday night, then missed each of its first 10 field goal attempts at the start of the second half. Arizona managed to beat Washington by three points, but the Wildcats played a below-average game and were lucky to survive. Then Arizona hosted Washington State on Saturday. The Wildcats figured to play better after their subpar display against Washington. That did not happen. Arizona was thoroughly outplayed by Washington State and lost to the Cougars in Tucson. The final score was 74-61, a decisive loss for the Cats. Coach Tommy Lloyd knows that Arizona is two games behind UCLA in the Pac-12 race. The Wildcats can’t afford to lose to middle or lower-tier Pac-12 teams if they want to catch the Bruins. That captures the importance of this game against Oregon State.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Arizona-Oregon State College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Oregon State Odds

Arizona Wildcats: -14.5 (-114)

Oregon State Beavers: +14.5 (-106)

Over: 143.5 (-105)

Under: 143.5 (-115)

How To Watch Arizona vs. Oregon State

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. PT

Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats surely aren’t going to play a third straight bad game, right? This team is too good, too talented, too skilled, too athletic, too loaded with potential to continue to play bad basketball. Tommy Lloyd is too good a coach to allow his team to continue to languish like this. Arizona will come out of the tunnel in Gill Coliseum and put a thumping on a feeble Oregon State team which just got hammered in road games at Utah and Colorado. The Wildcats are a dramatically better team than Oregon State to begin with, but now they are mad and motivated at a level they haven’t been before. Oregon State will feel the wrath of the Wildcats in a very direct way. An Oregon State team which scored just 42 points against Colorado in its most recent game will have absolutely no answers whatsoever for Arizona in this contest. This is going to be a bloodbath, and it’s a little surprising the spread is not closer to 20 points.

Why Oregon State Could Cover the Spread

This is one of those games a team circles on its calendar. Oregon State and other teams in the lower tier of the Pac-12 treat Arizona as one of the biggest games it will play all season, much as Washington and Washington State clearly treated Arizona as a showcase game this past week. Oregon State will bring that same energy to the court against the U of A. Oregon State is not a good team, but for one game on one night, the Beavers are going to play inspired basketball. Given the way Arizona has been playing, with sluggish and unfocused starts in each of its last two contests, there is plenty of reason to think Oregon State can keep this game close and cover.

Final Arizona-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Arizona is likely to play a high-quality game here after last week’s clunkers. If that does happen, Arizona should cover by a lot — we’re thinking 25 points, so a 10.5-point cover.

Final Arizona-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Arizona -14.5