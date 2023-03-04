A pair of heavyweight blue bloods in the Pac-12 will put their extremely talented rosters to the test as the eighth-ranked Arizona Wildcats travel to Pauley Pavillion to clash with the fourth-ranked UCLA Bruins. It is about that time to check out our college basketball odds series where our Arizona-UCLA prediction and pick will be made.

After a shocking loss at home to in-state rivals Arizona State that saw Arizona go down in shocking fashion, the Wildcats were able to bounce back in a big way by defeating the USC Trojans in Los Angeles by a score of 87-81. With this serving as the final regular season game until the Pac-12 Tournament, Arizona could use a big-time win against UCLA to bolster their seeding when March Madness rolls around.

As for the Bruins, UCLA is Pac-12 regular season champs for the first time in almost a decade, and for good reason. With 26 wins on the season up to this point, the Bruins can certainly make a statement by disposing of the Wildcats and getting revenge on them after they were beaten by Arizona in Tucson back on Jan 21st.

Here are the Arizona-UCLA college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-UCLA Odds

Arizona: +4.5 (-102)

UCLA: -4.5 (-120)

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How To Watch Arizona vs. UCLA

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Time: 10:00 ET/7:o0 PT

Why Arizona Could Cover The Spread

Although this may not be the most talented Arizona squad in recent memory, this group of young hoopers possesses a strong bond and chemistry on the court that is tough for opposing teams to break. Certainly, the Wildcats have let a few games slip from their fingers that they would no doubt like to have back, but Arizona is still sitting pretty when it comes to the NCAA Tournament committee as well as in the Pac-12 Conference standings.

Thus far, Arizona has posted an underwhelming 14-15 record against the spread, but the Wildcats are still more than capable of finding a repeat of success like the first time around against UCLA. For starters, Arizona is a type of team that loves to play inside-out. By feeding the post numerous amount of times, this also opens up shots for spot-up shooters on the outside to inflict damage. With that being said, be on the lookout for guys like junior guard Kerr Krissa to have to splash threes from downtown if the Wildcats are going to make this a game.

Not to mention, but sharing the wealth on offense is the name of the game for the Wildcats, as they are averaging a whopping 83.5 points per game, but they also dish out 19.6 assists per contest, which is the third-most in all of America. With the Pac-12 lead in three-point shooting percentage as well, Arizona is more likely to survive getting into a shootout with UCLA if the Bruins remain red-hot from the floor. Conversely, while it will be difficult, owning the paint and gaining the edge from the perimeter may be the perfect formula for the Wildcats to find a way to cover on the road.

Why UCLA Could Cover The Spread

Winners in nine consecutive games, UCLA is getting red-hot at the most ideal time. Oftentimes, it is the schools that are clicking on all cylinders near the end of the regular season slate that make the biggest impression come March, and that’s exactly what the Bruins are putting their hopes on as we come down the stretch.

When taking a closer look at UCLA’s six-point loss the last time out against Arizona, it was the Bruins that shot uncharacteristically poorly and were overwhelmed by the Wildcats’ swarming defense. By the time the final horn sounded in the desert, the Bruins shot only 20% from beyond the arc and a minuscule 31% all together from the field. On paper, UCLA has been one of the more consistent offenses that the Pac-12 and the entire nation for that matter has had to offer, so don’t expect the Bruins to shoot as poorly as they did during the first bout with the ‘Cats. If UCLA can capitalize on some well-run pick and rolls while capitalizing on their open looks, then the Bruins should be able to have their way offensively.

Although Arizona’s interior size may be an issue for the Bruins, don’t expect Jaime Jaquez to back down from a challenge. One of the more skilled and experienced big men in the entire nation, Jaquez has been to the Final Four once before and knows what to expect in a highly anticipated matchup like this one. Simply put, the 6’7″ guard plays certainly plays bigger than his position, and he will be the sole reason that UCLA finds a way to cover tonight.

Final Arizona-UCLA Prediction & Pick

This is what college basketball is all about! In this epic showdown, side with the Bruins covering the spread because of their home-court advantage and count on their senior playmakers to make plays down the stretch. In addition, the home team in this series is also 5-0 ATS over the last five games.

Final Arizona-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA -4.5 (-120)