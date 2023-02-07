The second half of ESPN’s College Basketball double-header will take place in the challenging South Eastern Conference. The Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7) will take on the Kentucky Wildcats (16-7). Both teams are neck and neck in the conference standings, so this will be a huge game for both clubs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Arkansas-Kentucky prediction and pick.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are currently on a good stretch having won four of their last five games. Before that, however, the Razorbacks endured a few losing skids and dropped out of the national rankings. They’re towards the bottom half of the SEC, but hope that they can get hot once again and string some wins together to inch closer to the top. They’ll have a tough test as they visit Kentucky.

The Kentucky Wildcats have been hot winning six of their last 7 games. Their only loss during that stretch was to Kansas but otherwise, the Wildcats have looked like they are returning to their preseason form. They have a 7-3 conference record and can improve tonight with a win over Arkansas. Coach Calipari will continue to motivate his players and get them into top shape heading into March.

Here are the Arkansas-Kentucky college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arkansas-Kentucky Odds

Arkansas: +5.5 (-110)

Kentucky: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 138.5 (-106)

Under: 138.5 (-114)

How To Watch Arkansas vs. Kentucky

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN App

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread

Arkansas has established an identity as a stern team on the defensive end. They look to hold their opponents to low scoring numbers and doing just enough to edge them out in the total. With this being the second road game of this trip, they’ll look to build upon another defensive performance in a close game against South Carolina. The last-place Gamecocks gave Arkansas a run for their money; they’ll have to be much better against a talented Kentucky team.

Arkansas is 1-5 as the away team this season and has the same record against the spread. The Razorbacks also don’t perform well as the underdogs. They’ll have to get out in transition early and try to run with the long bigs of Kentucky. If the Razorbacks can dig their heels in on the defensive end, they should be able to make Kentucky force some shots up. It’ll take a great performance from Arkansas to steal this win.

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread

Kentucky seems to be hitting its stride as Calipari’s club heads into March. The Wildcats have had a few hiccups throughout the season but are eager to continue their recent success against SEC competition. Their impressive win over No. 5 Tennessee showed that the Wildcats can still hang with the top teams of the nation, despite not being ranked for much of the season. They’ll have the advantage in talent as the Wildcats boast a roster filled with future NBA prospects. They’ll continue to grow as a team in this one with a win.

Kentucky has been great at home going 12-2, but has only covered the spread in half of those games. The Wildcats are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings with the Razorbacks, so they’ll be confident in hosting them on their home floor tonight. Look for John Calipari to call for aggressive play from his guys. Arkansas likes to dictate the pace and play their brand of basketball. The Wildcats will try to stifle Arkansas with their efficient scoring and length on the defensive end.

Final Arkansas-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

I love the way Kentucky has been playing basketball the last few games. I think this is a great spot for a statement win against a good team. Let’s take Kentucky to cover.

Final Arkansas-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky Wildcats -5.5 (-110)