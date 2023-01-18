The Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Missouri Tigers. Our college basketball odds series has our Arkansas Missouri prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arkansas vs Missouri.

This is a battle between two teams in dire need of a victory. Missouri got roughed up on the road in the SEC over the past few weeks, losing to these very same Arkansas Razorbacks but also losing to Texas A&M in College Station and then to Florida in Gainesville. Missouri is one of many teams which plays great at home but just can’t seem to carry good form onto the road in conference play. Missouri coach Dennis Gates has done a good job with his team this season, but if the Tigers continue their losing ways, they will undo a lot of the good work they did in late December to make themselves a team to watch in the SEC. Missouri blew out Kentucky and Illinois and rose to a 13-2 record at one point earlier in this season. The recent losing skid is frustrating, but the Tigers are still in good position to make the NCAA Tournament, and they need to play as though their season is still a success (which it is). Only if the Tigers lose heart will they continue to struggle.

Arkansas has been noticeably and significantly hampered this season by an injury to star freshman Nick Smith. The Hogs built their roster around him and — without him — are far less than the sum of their parts. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has to find ways around this problem. He needs to deal with this limitation so that it doesn’t do further damage to the Razorbacks this season. Arkansas is 1-4 in the SEC due to Smith’s injury, but also due to some noticeably bad performances, the worst of which was this past Saturday. Arkansas had an eight-point halftime lead (42-34) over a not-very-good Vanderbilt team, but the Hogs took a total defensive vacation in the second half, allowing a whopping 63 points to the Commodores in a 97-84 loss. There is simply no excuse for that, but it happened. Now Arkansas must bounce back.

Here are the Arkansas-Missouri college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Arkansas-Missouri Odds

Arkansas Razorbacks: +1.5 (-104)

Missouri Tigers: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 153.5 (-114)

Under: 153.5 (-106)

How To Watch Arkansas vs. Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread

Arkansas is backed into a corner. The Hogs are well below .500 in the SEC and know they urgently need to win this game against Missouri. Arkansas played a solid first half against Vanderbilt but completely came apart in the second half. All the Hogs need to do is put together two halves. It might seem easier than it actually is, but that’s really the whole battle for this team, which has often played 20 good minutes in games this season but hasn’t been able to play a full 40. Arkansas has the talent, the drive, the energy, and the defensive prowess to play a complete game and limit a Missouri team which is reeling after losing consecutive road games and squandering the momentum it had earlier in the season. Missouri could be turning into a pumpkin before our eyes.

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers might be struggling, and they might have lost several games in the past few weeks, but those were road games. At home, it’s a completely different story. This team plays with great energy and connectedness in Columbia. Given that Arkansas does not have its full roster and its ideal lineup combination, it is more than reasonable to think that Missouri will win at home and deal Arkansas yet another SEC loss. The Hogs just haven’t found the right lineup components with Nick Smith out. They really depended on Smith for so much of their production. Without him, they look lost.

Final Arkansas-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Missouri is at home, but Arkansas really needs this one. Just watch and relax. Look for betting plays elsewhere.

Final Arkansas-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Missouri -1.5