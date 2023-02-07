College basketball action is heating up from the SEC when two contending teams will meet. The Auburn Tigers (17-6) will visit the rocking Reed Arena to play the Texas A&M Aggies (16-7). Coverage will be live on ESPN2. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Auburn-Texas A&M prediction and pick.

The Auburn Tigers are in fourth place in the SEC and sit only three games back of leading Alabama. They’ve separated themselves as one of the top teams in the conference at 7-3 and have been able to win the games that matter. They’ve had a recent skid going 1-3 in their last four, putting up a good fight against No. 2 Tennessee. They lost their previous meeting with Texas A&M by 16 points, so the Tigers will be looking to get back against the Aggies.

The Texas A&M Aggies are one spot above their opponent tonight in the SEC standings and will look to close the gap to the first spot. After a rocky start to the season, the Aggies have won 10 of their last 12 games and have managed to win seven straight games at home. Reed Arena is proving to be the toughest place to play in the SEC and the Aggies will enjoy a game at home against an Auburn team they handedly beat in the first meeting.

Here are the Auburn-Texas A&M college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Auburn-Texas A&M Odds

Auburn: +2.5 (-102)

Texas A&M: -2.5 (-120)

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How To Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN App

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread

The Auburn Tigers have prided themselves on defense all year and have done a great job of holding opponents to low scoring totals in their wins. While the offense hasn’t been much of an issue this season, the Tigers were unable to find the basket at all in their last game, only scoring 43 points in the game. They’ll be continuing their road trip after the bad shooting performance, so it will be interesting to see how the Tigers bounce back in this one.

The Tigers are particularly good at covering on the road at 6-2 ATS. However, in their meetings with Texas A&M, they haven’t faired as well, only going 1-5 ATS in the last six and 3-7 overall in their last 10 meetings with the Aggies. Auburn will have to lean on the energetic play of Wendell Green Jr. to lift them in this road game.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread

The Aggies are playing exciting basketball and have been a high-scoring team all season. While they’ve dropped a few questionable games, they’ve been able to look very impressive in blowout wins against formidable SEC competition. Their biggest advantage tonight will be playing at home in Reed Arena. The Aggies’ fans show out in full force to each game and deafen the visiting teams. Wade Taylor IV has been sensational for A&M with his ability to score at will and get his teammates involved. They’ll look for their eighth-straight win at home in this one.

The Aggies are 8-4 ATS at home this season and 14-9 ATS overall. They’re also 14-4 SU when listed as the favorite, with Auburn being 0-2 as dogs this season. It’s no surprise that the betting line favors A&M due to the recent success they’ve had in head-to-head matches with the Tigers. Look for the Aggies to once again feed into the crowd as the Tigers come hobbling in after a bad performance.

Final Auburn-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are very evenly matched and I expect this to be a close game, as the betting line indicates. Auburn’s bad shooting against Tennessee wasn’t a good sign as they’ll be out of rhythm heading into a super hostile environment. I like the Aggies to continue their success at home and pick up eight-straight in Reed Arena.

Final Auburn-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M Aggies -2.5 (-120)