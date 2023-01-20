The Ball State Cardinals take on the Kent State Golden Flashes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Ball State Kent State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Ball State Kent State.

The Kent State Golden Flashes are the story of the season in the Mid-American Conference. KSU is 5-0 in the MAC and in first place in the conference. The Golden Flashes have lost just three games all season long. The reason the Golden Flashes are doing so well: Sincere Carry, a man with a great all-time college basketball game, and a big-league game. Carry is averaging close to 17 points and 5 assists per game for Kent State, facilitating the offense while scoring important baskets and generally doing whatever is needed for the team in crunch time. If Kent State can win this game against Ball State — which is the second-place team in the MAC at 4-1 (tied with Akron but leading the Zips because of a head-to-head win earlier this season) — they would significantly improve their odds of winning the MAC regular-season championship and getting the No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament in March.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Ball State-Kent State College Basketball odds:

College Basketball Odds: Ball State-Kent State Odds

Ball State Cardinals: +8.5 (-120)

Kent State Golden Flashes: -8.5 (-102)

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How To Watch Ball State vs. Kent State

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT

*Watch Ball State-Kent State LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Ball State Could Cover the Spread

The Cardinals are good. They’re behind Kent State in the standings, but they are 4-1 in the MAC. They have lost just five games all season, which is almost as good as Kent State. Conference college basketball games are hard. Even when the matchup seems easy, conference games are often hard. Look at South Carolina winning on the road at Kentucky. Look at Penn State winning at Illinois and Ohio State losing to both Minnesota and Nebraska. Teams are so familiar with each other, due to playing each other year after year. Ball State’s familiarity with Kent State, combined with the urgency of the moment for the Cardinals, who are trying to catch Kent State in the standings, should lead to a strong, vigorous performance against the Golden Flashes. Ball State might not win outright, but it can certainly cover a spread which is close to 10 points. If Ball State loses by eight points, it covers. That’s a lot of real estate Kent has to account for in this game.

Are you 1000% a sports fan? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter. *Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player! Enter your email address to subscribe Provide your email address to subscribe! JOIN NOW 🔥

Why Kent State Could Cover the Spread

The Golden Flashes have set the standard in the MAC this season, led by the best player in the conference, Sincere Carry. Kent State has a great scorer, floor leader, passer, and teammate. Curry will not let his teammates cut corners and slack off. He will get everyone involved at the offensive end of the floor, which will prevent the KSU offense from stagnating or relying too much on one player. Carry is a difference-maker in this contest.

It’s also worth noting that Kent State has won all three road games it has played in the MAC so far this season. Ball State has played only two road games, and it lost one of them. It’s a small sample size, but so far in MAC play this year, Kent State has been a much better road team than Ball State. One should doubt Ball State on the road.

Final Ball State-Kent State Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Ball State will be motivated, but the Cardinals aren’t great away from home. Wait for a live-bet opportunity.

Final Ball State-Kent State Prediction & Pick: Ball State +8.5