The Boise State Broncos take on the Colorado State Rams. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Boise State Colorado State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Boise State Colorado State.

This game occurs at a point in time when Mountain West basketball fans are getting nervous. The Mountain West had seemed to be a five-bid league for the NCAA Tournament a few weeks ago. Utah State had beaten New Mexico before the Lobos had taken some big hits to their NET ranking and their overall metrics. New Mexico beat Boise State to maintain its resume. However, in the past 14 days, we have seen Utah State and New Mexico absorb multiple losses. New Mexico has just lost consecutive games — in blowout fashion — to Air Force and Wyoming. Utah State lost to San Jose State. The Mountain West could have just three teams in the NCAA Tournament.

It could shrink to two if Boise State doesn’t stay on task and win the games it is supposed to win — games such as this one against Colorado State.

Boise State is currently viewed as being one of the last eight to 10 teams in the NCAA Tournament field. The Broncos are not on the middle of the bubble, but they aren’t that far away from the middle of the bubble, and a loss to Colorado State would put them squarely on the bubble. BSU needs to take care of business so that Selection Sunday is not a stressful time.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Boise State-Colorado State College Basketball odds:

College Basketball Odds: Boise State-Colorado State Odds

Boise State Broncos: -2.5 (-114)

Colorado State Rams: +2.5 (-106)

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

How To Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. PT

Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread

This Boise State team knows it has to deliver here in Fort Collins against Colorado State. This is exactly the kind of bubble game a team cannot lose — on the road against a relatively subpar opponent. It’s not a complete piece of cake — road games always involve a certain degree of difficulty — but it’s against a clearly inferior team. NCAA Tournament-worthy teams manage to handle these games without too much drama. Boise State, after a few early-season stumbles out of conference, has looked the part of an NCAA Tournament team in the Mountain West, rising to the top three of the conference and demonstrating the businesslike consistency of an upper-tier team in the league. Expect Boise State to play the way it has played for most of the past several weeks. Colorado State is 3-9 in the Mountain West and has been one of the conference’s biggest disappointments this season, one year after making the NCAA Tournament. The gulf between these teams is large, and the final margin of victory should reflect that.

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams played Mountain West leader San Diego State tough at home. Colorado State often puts up a good fight against Mountain West opponents on its home floor in Moby Arena. Even in what has been a down year for the Rams, they figure to give Boise State a battle. They can lose this game by two points and still cover. It’s entirely reasonable to pick Colorado State.

Final Boise State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

The high stakes for Boise State should fuel a strong performance from the Broncos. They are favored by a very small margin, so that should help them cover the spread. If this was a 5.5-point spread, it would be a different conversation. At this number, however, Boise State is a good pick.

Final Boise State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -2.5