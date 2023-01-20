The Boise State Broncos take on the New Mexico Lobos. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Boise State New Mexico prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Boise State New Mexico.

This game should be quite compelling. It’s 15-4 Boise State, 5-1 in the Mountain West Conference, against 17-2 New Mexico, 4-2 in the MWC. Both teams would be in the NCAA Tournament if the selection show was held today. Both teams have had terrific seasons and are in the hunt for a conference championship.

Boise State is tied with San Diego State for the conference lead at 5-1. New Mexico is tied for fourth place in the Mountain West with Utah State, half a game behind 5-2 Nevada, which is in third. The top four teams in the Mountain West are going to go head to head with each other a lot in the next seven weeks before the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas. This is one of those battles. Buckle up for a wild ride at The Pit in Albuquerque.

Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread

This Boise State team is flying. Coach Leon Rice did a fantastic job with Boise State last season, and he is putting together the pieces once again this season. Boise State has won each of its last five games, but the last four wins have been especially impressive. BSU has won its last four games by at least 15 points. The average margin of victory in those four games is just over 18.2 points. Boise State really has become a wrecking ball, delivering solid offensive performances and great defensive efforts. Boise State hasn’t allowed more than 68 points in any game since December 28 against Nevada, which happens to be the last time Boise State lost and the only time the Broncos have lost a Mountain West game this season. If Boise State can hold New Mexico to no more than 68 points, the Broncos will love their chances of winning, since UNM has such a potent and capable offense. BSU holding New Mexico anywhere under 70 points in The Pit would be seen as an achievement, win or lose, for the Broncos.

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The Lobos wobbled for a week. They were 14-0. Then they played objectively bad basketball for one week against Wyoming (a game they escaped), Fresno State, and UNLV. They lost their first two games of the season, and everyone wondered if the perfect start to the season was a mirage. New Mexico was the last unbeaten team in college basketball this season. The Lobos got punched in the mouth by Mountain West opponents. They needed to show they were resilient enough and capable enough to fight back and remain in the top tier of the conference. They proved it in recent games. They won in San Diego, going into Viejas Arena and beating the San Diego State Aztecs. That game really seemed to get UNM back on track. If there were doubts about the Lobos, they went out and hammered San Jose State by 20 points earlier this week. Putting together consecutive strong games shows that New Mexico has restored itself after those early-January stumbles.

Final Boise State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game, and if you stay away from it, that makes total sense. However, with New Mexico playing really well and being at home, the Lobos figure to overtake a Boise State team which hasn’t lost yet in 2023 and is probably due for a comedown game. Take the Lobos.

Final Boise State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -2.5