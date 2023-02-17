The Brown Bears take on the Princeton Tigers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Brown Princeton prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brown Princeton.

The college basketball season has been so weird and meandering in its overall progression and trajectory. Just look at the Ivy League, where Harvard and Columbia are in the midst of season-wrecking losing streaks, while Yale and Penn are soaring in the standings, both having won five straight games after brutal opening stretches in the conference. What was down in early January is now up in mid-to-late February, and vice-versa. It has been an anything-but-linear journey in and through the Ivy League this season. It is predictable that Yale is at the top, but the journey the Bulldogs took to get to that point has been anything but predictable.

Princeton is tied with Yale atop the Ivy League at 7-3. The Tigers appear very likely to be part of the four-team Ivy League Tournament which puts the top tier of the conference into a two-semifinal elimination showcase for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Brown Bears, whom Princeton hosts in a key game on Friday, are at 6-4 and tied with Penn for third. Cornell and Dartmouth are looming at 5-5, still in the hunt but not in the driver’s seat. Brown badly needs this game, while Princeton can take a big step toward sealing a top-four spot with a win on its home floor.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Brown-Princeton College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Brown-Princeton Odds

Brown Bears: +5.5 (-102)

Princeton Tigers: -5.5 (-120)

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How To Watch Brown vs. Princeton

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Brown Could Cover the Spread

The Brown Bears have not only won four of their last five games; they have won most of those games quite convincingly. Brown has taken three of its four most recent victories by 12 points or more. This team is playing its best basketball at the right time of year and has to be full of confidence as it heads toward the home stretch. Also keep in mind that earlier in the season, Brown played the Northwestern Wildcats quite tough in a nonconference game. You probably didn’t pay very close attention to that game or result (unless you were betting on it, of course), but now that Northwestern looks like the favorite to get the No. 2 seed at the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, you can appreciate that Brown played a really good team close and tough on that day in Evanston on Northwestern’s home floor. Brown is better than you might have previously thought.

What also has to be noted is that Princeton is struggling a bit, even though it is tied for the Ivy League lead. The Tigers really had a problem with Dartmouth, losing in their most recent game to the Big Green a few weeks after barely beating Dartmouth in overtime. Dartmouth is an okay team but hardly an above-average team. Princeton having a hard time with Dartmouth is an eye-opener.

Why Princeton Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers have not been at their very best, but they have been one of the Ivy League’s better programs for a long time. They know this game, at home, is a huge opportunity to cement a top-four spot and get a semifinal opportunity to play their way into the NCAA Tournament. Good teams elevate their game when it really matters. If you believe Princeton is a good team, this is the moment the Tigers will pounce.

Final Brown-Princeton Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Princeton is at home but not playing its best. Sit this one out.

Final Brown-Princeton Prediction & Pick: Princeton -5.5