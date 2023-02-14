The Butler Bulldogs take on the Villanova Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Butler Villanova prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Butler Villanova.

The Villanova Wildcats have been below .500 for much of the season. This wasn’t what first-year head coach Kyle Neptune expected, but then again, he didn’t expect an injury to Justin Moore, his best and most important player. Neptune has not been particularly impressive in his first season at VU after replacing the legendary Jay Wright, who won multiple national championships and reached several Final Fours. However, an injury handicap has to place Neptune’s year in context. It’s not as though he has been operating with a fully-loaded roster the whole way. Villanova has played better basketball the past few weeks with Moore back from his injury. The Wildcats tested Marquette and Creighton on the road before falling just short in each game. The Cats then beat DePaul and Seton Hall in their last two games to move one game under .500. They can get to break-even if they win this game against Butler.

The Bulldogs just upset Xavier on Friday. They took a 35-21 lead to the locker room at halftime after playing their best half of basketball of the season. They won the game on a controversial goaltending call in the final three seconds. We will see if Butler can play another first half akin to what it delivered versus Xavier. If it can, the Bulldogs should feel optimistic about their chances against Nova.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Butler-Villanova College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Butler-Villanova Odds

Butler Bulldogs: +9.5 (-110)

Villanova Wildcats: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 129.5 (-110)

Under: 129.5 (-110)

How To Watch Butler vs. Villanova

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Butler Could Cover the Spread

This Butler team defeated Xavier without Chuck Harris in the lineup. Harris is a guard who averages 11.7 points per game. He has been out for the past few weeks. If Butler can beat Xavier without Harris on the floor, that tells you this team is becoming more resourceful and better able to adapt to various situations and limitations. Villanova might be a better team, but the Wildcats are still learning how to function with their reworked lineup and have not yet evolved into a complete team. Butler is getting a lot of points on the spread and has a very good chance of being able to keep this game close. Playing even 60 percent as well as it did in the first half against Xavier on Friday would enable Butler to be competitive in this game.

Why Villanova Could Cover the Spread

The Butler Bulldogs beat Villanova at Hinkle Fieldhouse one month ago, scoring a 79-71 win. Villanova is a better team than the version Butler defeated on January 13. Justin Moore is back, for one thing. Cam Whitmore has developed and improved as a player for the Wildcats. Villanova’s defense is stronger. VU allowed just 54 points to Seton Hall in its most recent game, a victory.

If you look at Villanova’s last seven games, the Wildcats are winning all the games they are supposed to win. They lost three times, to Providence, Marquette and Creighton. They defeated St. John’s, Georgetown, Seton Hall, and DePaul. They aren’t beating the best teams in the Big East, but they are beating mid- and lower-tier opponents.

Butler is a lower-tier opponent. Say nothing more.

Final Butler-Villanova Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Villanova should win outright, but it’s not clear if VU has enough offense to win big against an improving Butler squad.

Final Butler-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Villanova -9.5