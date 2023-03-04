The Butler Bulldogs take on the Xavier Musketeers. Our college basketball odds series has our Butler Xavier prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Butler Xavier.

The Butler Bulldogs beat the Xavier Musketeers earlier this season. They won on a very controversial goaltending call inside the final three seconds of regulation. A Xavier defender did grab the rim on a Bulldog drive to the basket, but the ball had appeared to have cleared the cylinder by the time the rim was grabbed. The unusual call broke a tie and enabled BU to take the lead. Xavier couldn’t score on its final possession, and a big upset was secured for Butler.

Xavier will remember that moment when it enters this game. The Musketeers just went on the road and gave Providence its first home-court loss in a year. It was a reminder of Xavier’s ceiling. This team, when locked in, is very good. It makes the loss at Butler that much more inexcusable, and it sets the stage for this game, the regular-season finale and the lead-in to next week’s Big East Tournament. Xavier is in second place in the Big East behind regular-season champion Marquette. The Musketeers are playing for NCAA Tournament seeding and have a real chance to get a top-five seed in March Madness.

Here are the Butler-Xavier college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Butler-Xavier Odds

Butler Bulldogs: +12.5 (-102)

Xavier Musketeers: -12.5 (-120)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How To Watch Butler vs. Xavier

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Butler Could Cover The Spread

The Bulldogs already defeated Xavier. They outhustled the Musketeers and generally beat them to the punch. Butler has not handled endgame situations with great consistency this season, but it held up well in a very tight game against Xavier. Butler coach Thad Matta previously coached at Xavier before moving to Ohio State, where he made the 2007 national championship game and the 2012 Final Four. Matta knows Xavier and clearly coached well against the Muskies in the previous meeting between these teams. He will have his BU team prepared. The spread is large, and Butler has already shown that it can play Xavier very closely.

Why Xavier Could Cover The Spread

The Musketeers are playing at home on Senior Night, so they should be filled with adrenaline and positive emotions for this game. Beyond that reality, Xavier just played one of its best games of the season to hammer Providence on the road. Providence had not lost at home all season long until Xavier came to Rhode Island and made a statement. Another core reason to pick Xavier is that the Musketeers are going to remember their stumble against Butler several weeks ago. The Muskies are going to be focused and disciplined. Being intense is one thing, but being controlled and on task is another. Xavier will be both. That should lead to a big romp over Butler.

Final Butler-Xavier Prediction & Pick

Xavier is better and playing at home. Beyond that, XU is going to be highly motivated to play well after losing to Butler a few weeks ago. Some teams can and will perform poorly on this final day of the regular season. Consider Providence falling behind Seton Hall by 19 at home in an early game on Saturday. X will not fall into that same trap. Take the Musketeers.

Final Butler-Xavier Prediction & Pick: Xavier -12.5