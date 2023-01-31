The No. 20 Clemson Tigers (18-4) visit the Boston College Eagles (10-12) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Clemson-Boston College prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Clemson has won three consecutive games and sits at 10-1 and in first place in the ACC. The Tigers covered 55% of their games while 59% went over the projected point total. Boston College has won two of their last three games but still sits at 4-7 and in 11th place in the ACC. The Eagles covered 41% of their games while 59% went over. Although they split the series last season, Clemson has won 10 of the last 11 meetings dating back to 2014.

Here are the Clemson-Boston College college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Clemson-Boston College Odds

Clemson: -4.5 (-104)

Boston College: +4.5 (-118)

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clemson vs. Boston College

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread

Clemson has been one of the bigger surprises in all of College Basketball this season. The Tigers had a mediocre non-conference slate that saw them lose games to South Carolina and Loyola-Chicago. However, they really turned things on once ACC play started as a road loss to Wake Forest is the lone blemish on their 10-1 conference record. Despite their AP ranking, the Tigers do not fare comparably within the advanced metrics. Clemson slides in at No. 60 in both KenPom and NET. While they have amassed a 7-2 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games, they are the only Power Five conference team inside the top 100 with multiple Quad 4 losses. Nevertheless, the Tigers currently project as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Clemson is a strong all-around team, ranking fifth in the ACC in scoring (75.5 PPG) and fourth in defense (66.3 Opp. PPG). They do an excellent job forcing tough shots, holding opponents to the lowest field goal percentage in the conference (39% Opp. FG%). Offensively, the Tigers are lethal from beyond the arc as they have the second-highest three-point percentage in the conference (38%). They also do a great job attacking the rim, holding the highest free throw percentage in the conference (79%) while ranking third in made free throws.

The Tigers are led by a trio of strong scorers as three players average over 14 points per game. Senior forward Hunter Tyson leads the team with 16 PPG while ranking fourth in the conference in rebounding with 9,8 RPG. Tyson is a deadeye from beyond the arc as he averages 2.3 made threes per game while shooting 42% from three.

Juniors Chase Hunter (14.6 PPG) and PJ Hall (14.3 PPG) are not far behind Tyson in the scoring department. Hunter, their point guard, is also a skilled playmaker who averages a team-high 4.2 APG. As is the case with the entire Clemson team, both Hunter and Hall can stroke it from beyond the arc as they both shoot over 36% from three.

Why Boston College Could Cover The Spread

Boston College has been incredibly up and down as they have two four-game losing streaks ad haven’t managed to string together more than two consecutive wins one time this season. They didn’t pick up a single significant win in the non-conference schedule but did amass losses to Tarleton Texas, Maine, and New Hampshire. As a result, the Eagles are not viewed favorably by the advanced metrics. Boston College comes in at No. 183 in KenPom and No. 194 in NET. They’ve gone just 1-9 in Quad 1 and 2 matchups and have two Quad 4 losses. Predictably, the Eagles do not protect to make the NCAA Tournament.

Boston College struggles offensively as they average the second-fewest points per game in the ACC. They are middle of the pack on defense, however, they do one thing especially well on that end. The Eagles love to blitz opposing offenses to force turnovers. Boston College forced the third-most turnovers in the ACC (13.3 Opp. TOPG).

The Eagles are led by senior forward Quinten Post. The seven-footer has exploded in his final fourth season as he’s increased his scoring output from 9.4 PPG last year to 16.2 PPG this year. Despite his large frame, Post is a dangerous outside shooter who averages 1.1 made threes per game at a 42% clip. He is playing some of the best basketball of his career right now, having eclipsed 22 points in each of his last three games.

Final Clemson-Boston College Prediction & Pick

Clemson is simply the better team. There could be some shenanigans playing in a hostile environment, but I expect the veteran-laden Tigers to prevail and easily cover a narrow spread.

Final Clemson-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Clemson -4.5 (-104)