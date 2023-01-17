The No. 19 Clemson Tigers (15-3) visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-5) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Clemson-Wake Forest prediction and pick.

Clemson has won seven consecutive games and sits at 7-0 and in first place in the ACC. The Tigers covered 56% of their games while 61% went over the projected point total. Wake Forest has won three straight and sits at 5-2 and tied for third place in the ACC. The Demon Deacons covered 56% of their games while 67% went over. Clemson has won 15 of the last 17 meetings between the two teams dating back to 2011.

Here are the Clemson-Wake Forest college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Clemson-Wake Forest Odds

Clemson: +4.5 (-115)

Wake Forest: -4.5 (-105)

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread

Clemson finds itself in the midst of their best conference start in program history as they are 1.5 games up in the ACC. That being said, they’ve played just four road games thus far and still have a lot to prove if they want to be considered serious contenders in the conference. They rank No. 52 in KenPom and No. 49 in NET. That is likely due to them having two Quad 4 losses. However, Clemson has gone 5-1 in Quad 1 and 2 matchups and is coming off a big home win over Duke. The red-hot Tigers are currently projected to be a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Clemson covering tonight as solid road underdogs has a chance to happen thanks to their solid offense. The Tigers rank 65th in scoring (75.6 PPG) and 30th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.38 to 1.0). Clemson ranks 12th in free throw percentage (79%) and 25th in three-point percentage (38%). While the Tigers are an average team on the glass, they dominated Wake Forest 38-24 in their first meeting.

Clemson’s starters showed up in a big way in their earlier win over Wake Forest as they combine for 73 of the team’s 77 points. Center PJ Hal led the way for the Tigers, scoring 21 points and pulling down eight rebounds. However, he is just their third-leading scorer on the season and often defers to their other talented big man, Hunter Tyson.

Tyson leads the team with both 15.7 PP and 9.8 RPG. The senior has taken a huge step forward in his final season as he ranks fourth in the conference in rebounding. Tyson wasn’t needed much in their earlier win over Wake Forest as he attempted just six shots. He still finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds as he continues to be one of the most consistent players in the ACC. Although he scored just seven points in their win over Duke he should bounce back tonight in a more favorable matchup.

Why Wake Forest Could Cover The Spread

Wake Forest has rattled off three consecutive conference wins with two of those coming on the road. The Demon Deacons have struggled historically against Clemson and notably lost by 20 to them earlier in the season. Wake Forest ranks No. 73 in KenPom and No. 76 in NET. Although they are 10-1 in Quad 3 and 4 matchups, they’ve gone just 3-4 in Quads 1 and 2. Wake Forest is not currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.

The Demon Deacons have a great chance to cover tonight despite their earlier struggles against the Tigers. Wake Forest features an electric offense that ranks 41st in scoring (77.4 PPG). They are lethal from beyond the arc, ranking 23rd in made threes (9.2 3PM/Game) and 27th in three-point percentage (38%).

Wake Forest rosters a number of capable scorers as four players average over 11 PPG and shoot greater than 40% from the floor. Chief among those is senior guard Tyree Appleby. Appleby ranks second in the ACC in scoring with 17.8 PPG. The former Florida Gator has been red-hot from beyond the arc, averaging 2.1 made threes per game and making them at a 44% clip. In addition to his scoring, Appleby leads the conference in assists with 6.0 APG. His worse game of the season came in their earlier loss to Clemson – something he’ll likely be looking to make up for tonight.

Final Clemson-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

Clemson crushed Wake Forest in their previous matchup yet enter tonight as 4.5-point underdogs. They have been red-hot of late but have yet to be challenged on the road. Take the Tigers to cover thanks to their dominant big men but be wary of a big game from Wake Forest Guard Tyree Appleby.

Final Clemson-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: