San Diego State hosts Colorado State for a Mountain West battle Tuesday night! It’s time to continue our college basketball odds series with a Colorado State-SDSU prediction and pick.

Colorado State has a (12-15) record on the year and are in the midst of a tough second half. They suffered a 5-game losing streak just a few weeks back but on the bright side are 2-1 since. The Rams are second-to-last in the conference with a (4-10) record and would need to play their best game of the season in order to beat the Aztecs.

SDSU is (21-5) on the year and leads the conference with a (12-2) record. The Aztecs have lost just once at home all year and that came against a solid New Mexico team. The Aztecs are now ranked No. 22 in the nation and will be one of the higher seeds in the NCAA Tournament in less than a month. For now, they aim to win another Mountain West Tournament.

Here are the Colorado State-SDSU college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-SDSU Odds

Colorado State: +10.5 (-110)

San Diego State: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 136.5 (-115)

Under: 136.5 (-105)

How To Watch Colorado State vs. San Diego State

TV: CBSSN

Stream: CBS App, fuboTV

Time: 11:00 ET/8:00 PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Colorado State Could Cover The Spread

The Rams and Aztecs pretty much have the same offense. The Rams average 73.4 points per game while SDSU is barely ahead at 73.5. Now that Isaiah Stevens is back, their offense is far better having an 18.7 PPG player on the court. He’s been on a tear as of late scoring at least 17 in his last six games. He’s been playing a ton of minutes and in fact, played all 40 in the win over Fresno State last time out. If Stevens is once again on his game then he could give a tough defense fits. The Rams will need him to play well if they want any shot of winning.

John Tonje is second on the team averaging 13.7 points. The guard scored 10 points in 36 minutes against Fresno State and has proven to be a solid defender averaging 0.8 steals per game. Patrick Cartier is the third player to average double-digits on the year at 12.8. The senior is shooting 65.4% from the floor which is 9th in the nation. He is coming off two really good games and if the Rams can keep up the momentum then they could shock SDSU and keep this close as they did last time. The Aztecs barely escaped with an 82-76 OT win back on Jan. 18.

Why San Diego State Could Cover The Spread

The Aztecs are one of the few teams that can get away with a 45-point victory total. They are coming off a 45-43 win over Fresno State, as the Bulldogs aren’t fond of these two teams right now. In a nail-biter, SDSU continued to prove they have one of the best defenses in all of college basketball. They allow just 64.3 points per game which is 49th in the nation, but it’s their consistent effort on the defensive side of the floor that gives them their praise. They have a tough task tonight going up against Stevens and Cartier who can get the ball in the hoop.

Matt Bradley is the only player to average double digits in scoring for the Aztecs. He averages 13 per game and Darrion Trammell is second at 9.8 per game. SDSU hasn’t been known for having an elite offense the last few years, and that certainly is the case once again this year. They share the wealth and play a certain style of offense that forces them to be in close games. Trammell and Lamont Butler average north of 1.5 steals per game and will be tasked with defending the Rams’ top threats.

Final Colorado State-SDSU Prediction & Pick

SDSU plays a lot better at home and should be able to cover 10.5 against the Rams. SDSU is coming off 4-straight wins.

Final Colorado State-SDSU Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -10.5 (-110)