The Colorado Buffaloes take on the USC Trojans. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Colorado USC prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado USC.

The Colorado Buffaloes have arguably been the weirdest and least predictable team in all of college basketball this season. It’s true that there are more than 350 Division I men’s basketball programs, but Colorado really could be No. 1 in terms of being impossible to understand. Get this: Colorado beat Tennessee, the possible SEC champion and a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, by 12 points on the road. CU also lost to Grambling and UMass and, most recently, the Cal Golden Bears, who have only three wins all season and are one of the worst teams in the nation. Colorado crushed Oregon at home and lost at Washington. The Buffaloes beat Colorado State by 28 points and blew a 15-point lead at home in a loss to Arizona State. This team has been all over the place and remains volatile. One game’s outcome offers no strong clue about the likely outcome in the next game. That is the reality of Colorado basketball in two months of play.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Colorado-USC College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-USC Odds

Colorado Buffaloes: +3.5 (-105)

USC Trojans: -3.5 (-115)

Over: 140.5 (-105)

Under: 140.5 (-115)

How To Watch Colorado vs. USC

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: Pac-12 Now

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Colorado Could Cover the Spread

The Buffaloes are unpredictable, but they usually give USC problems. They lost to USC last season but won the previous seven consecutive meetings. Tad Boyle usually gets the better of Andy Enfield in head-to-head clashes between these schools on the hardwood. What also has to be said is that Colorado did look very good in its last two games, both blowout wins over Oregon and Oregon State. People will say that Oregon State isn’t very good, and that’s true, but USC beat Oregon State by only one point at home this past December. Colorado beat Oregon State by 20.

One also has to point out that USC is not a good 3-point shooting team. The Trojans were just 3 of 16 from 3-point range in their most recent game, a loss to UCLA. USC remains a limited team as long as it can’t hit perimeter shots. Opponents will clog the lane and dare the Trojans to beat them from the outside. Getting the ball to the rim and earning lots of free throws will remain hard for USC as long as the shots don’t drop.

Why USC Could Cover the Spread

This Colorado team is not good on the road: It lost at Washington, a team USC handled by 13 points in Seattle. Colorado lost at Cal, one of the two worst teams in the Pac-12 along with Stanford. Speaking of Stanford, Colorado trailed the Cardinal most of the way before earning a very narrow win over the Trees in Palo Alto. The Buffaloes’ track record within the Pac-12 this season does not inspire confidence at all. Moreover, given that one game’s outcome doesn’t reflect what will happen in the next game, the fact that Colorado is coming off two blowout wins probably indicates that regression will be part of this game for CU.

One more thing: USC is coming off two straight losses. The Trojans know this is a huge game, and they’re bound to play better in this one.

Final Colorado-USC Prediction & Pick

You should stay away from this game, but if you absolutely insist on a pick, lean to USC.

Final Colorado-USC Prediction & Pick: USC -3.5