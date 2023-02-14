The Big East Conference will be home to a Valentine’s Day showdown between two ranked teams. The No. 18 Creighton Blue Jays (17-8) will take on the No. 24 Providence Friars (18-7) in a pivotal matchup. Creighton looks to make it nine straight victories. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Creighton-Providence prediction and pick.

The Creighton Blue Jays are in the middle of their hottest run of the season as they’ve won their last eight games, all against Big East competition. Their run started when they beat this Providence team exactly a month ago by six points in a close game. Their consequential run has resulted in huge resume-boosting wins for the Blue Jays, including wins over ranked opponents Xavier and UConn. They’ll look for their ninth consecutive win against the Friars here tonight.

The Providence Friars have been a competitive, scrappy team all year and find themselves in the top four teams contending for the Big East. They trail their opponents tonight by just one game, so a win a crucial for the Friars to continue their climb up the standings. They lost their last time out against St. John’s as the Red Storm led an inspired effort over them. They’ll look to bounce back at home when the Blue Jays come to town.

Here are the Creighton-Providence college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Providence Odds

Creighton: -2.5 (-102)

Providence: +2.5 (-120)

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How To Watch Creighton vs. Providence

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Creighton Could Cover The Spread

Creighton is on absolute fire right now and has been one of the hottest teams in college basketball for the last month. Their eight game winning streak has boosted them to No. 18 in the country while the Blue Jays try to stay consistent as March approaches. Many slated them as the favorite in the Big East after their initial ranking, but losing skids sent the Blue Jays off track. Their shooting numbers have returned to their early season form and they’re ready to make another run as they continue to play hard on the defensive end.

Creighton has had most of their troubles on the road at 3-4. They have the same record ATS as the visitors and are 12-13 ATS overall on the season. The Blue Jays have been billed as underdogs just five times this season, a spot that they’re 0-5 from. They’ll be a slight underdog tonight as the odds makers see the home court to be the difference. Creighton will have to continue their lights-out shooting to grab another impressive road win in the Big East.

Why Providence Could Cover The Spread

The Providence Friars play with a ton of confidence and believe that they can contend with any team on any given day. They’ve been a consistently gritty team and can keep themselves in games where they’re outmatched. They’ve been doing it behind the play of their star forward Bryce Hopkins. He’ll have a tough task in scoring down low against Creighton’s stern paint defense. Look for guard Jared Bynum and Devin Carter to get their teammates involved and try to swing the ball against the zone defense.

Providence is unbeaten at home this year at 13-0. They’ve also done a good job covering at home going 8-5 ATS. They play incredibly well on their home court and are often lifted by the dedicated fans in attendance. To win this game, Providence will have to keep their composure and strike first against their opponent. The Blue Jays are oozing with confidence at the moment, so the Friars will have to keep their attack consistent and not let Creighton get hot with their shooting.

Final Creighton-Providence Prediction & Pick

This is slated to be one of the best matchups of the day. The prediction is that this will be a close, back-and-forth affair coming down to the last basket, as the betting line indicates. I like the Providence Friars to win their 16th consecutive game in their home arena tonight.

Final Creighton-Providence Prediction & Pick: Providence ML (+102)