The Creighton Bluejays take on the Seton Hall Pirates. Our college basketball odds series has our Creighton Seton Hall prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Creighton Seton Hall.

The Seton Hall Pirates are — to borrow a familiar phrase at this time of year — “in position to be in position.” They aren’t in the NCAA Tournament, but they have their chance to play their way in. Seton Hall has moved onto the bubble with three wins over mediocre teams (Butler, St. John’s, and DePaul). The Pirates have avoided the bad losses which can torch an NCAA Tournament resume. Now they can pursue the high-end wins which would actually boost their resume and catapult them past a bunch of bubble teams. This game against Creighton is one such game. The Bluejays are 9-3 in the Big East standings and are definitely a tournament team. They lost six straight games earlier this season, but that was when big man Ryan Kalkbrenner was ill and either did not play or was unable to function at full strength. This is the first of several big moments for Seton Hall in the stretch run of its season.

Here are the Creighton-Seton Hall college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Seton Hall Odds

Creighton Bluejays: -4.5 (-105)

Seton Hall Pirates: +4.5 (-115)

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How To Watch Creighton vs. Seton Hall

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT

Why Creighton Could Cover The Spread

The Bluejays, as noted above, went through a tailspin earlier this season when Ryan Kalkbrenner did not feel well and was unable to perform at full strength. When Kalkbrenner is on the floor and fully healthy, Creighton has lost only twice this season. Kalkbrenner provides elite rim protection, shot alteration, and rebounding. He takes so much pressure off his teammates and enables them to defend aggressively on the perimeter, knowing that if they lose their man, Kalkbrenner is there in the paint to stop a dribble drive and contain opposing offenses. Creighton could not function without its man in the middle, but as long as Kalkbrenner is on the court, the Jays have a superb defense and the roster balance they need.

Seton Hall is a decent team, but the Pirates have lost nine games this season. Their recent winning streak came against the lower half of the Big East, not against good teams. Creighton can punish the Pirates inside and on the glass. It’s not a favorable matchup for Seton Hall.

Why Seton Hall Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates are going to have a ton of energy for this game. They know it is a season-making contest against a really good team. We need to point out that Seton Hall was able to beat UConn at home a few weeks ago, before this more recent three-game winning streak against lower-tier Big East teams. Seton Hall has shown — also in its win over Rutgers — that it can beat NCAA Tournament-quality teams. Coach Shaheen Holloway, having led Saint Peter’s to the Elite Eight last year before coming to Seton Hall, will have his team ready for Creighton.

Final Creighton-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. It could go either way. It figures to be close in the final minutes.

Final Creighton-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: Seton Hall +4.5