The Creighton Bluejays take on the St. John’s Red Storm. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Creighton St. John’s prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Creighton St. John’s.

The St. John’s Red Storm have no margin for error. They have 16 wins, but most of those victories are against mediocre or worse teams. The Johnnies have 11 losses, 10 of them in Big East play. They are 6-10 in the conference and need six or seven wins in the coming weeks if they want to have any slight, remote chance of being in the NCAA Tournament at-large-bid conversation. Realistically, St. John’s will need to get hot in the Big East Tournament and try to snare an automatic bid. Coach Mike Anderson has not made the grade as the team’s head coach. His days are most likely numbered, given that a lot of other prime coaching jobs will come open next month. St. John’s is very likely to seek a fresh start. If Anderson wants to avoid that scenario, beating Creighton here and staying hot for the next three weeks is a necessity.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Creighton-St. John’s College Basketball odds:

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-St. John’s Odds

Creighton Bluejays: -7.5 (-106)

St. John’s Red Storm: +7.5 (-114)

Over: 149.5 (-115)

Under: 149.5 (-105)

How To Watch Creighton vs. St. John’s

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT

Why Creighton Could Cover the Spread

This St. John’s team is a mess. It’s true that St. John’s recently did defeat Providence, but that only reaffirms how disappointing this team has been in 2023. The Johnnies were good enough to beat the Friars, the defending Big East champions, and they were good enough to beat UConn on the road, but why are they 4-10 in their other 14 Big East games? Why did they struggle to beat Georgetown at home? Why have they stumbled against the lower half of the Big East?

Creighton lost six straight games earlier in the season when big man Ryan Kalkbrenner was not healthy. When Kalkbrenner has been healthy, the Jays have been very good. They are tied for second in the Big East and are clearly more talented and more cohesive than St. John’s. It is not a hard comparison to make.

Why St. John’s Could Cover the Spread

The Red Storm are a desperate team right now. They are finally playing with the passion and urgency which have been missing for far too much of the season. The recent win over Providence showed what this team is capable of. Mike Anderson is coaching for his job right now, and his players are responding. Plenty of college basketball teams drift through early February and fail to put the pieces together, but then surge late in the season because they know they have to win every game and don’t want the journey to end any sooner than it has to.

One also has to make the simple point that with St. John’s fighting for its postseason life in this game, the Johnnies are substantial underdogs. They could lose this game by seven points and yet still cover. The idea that SJU won’t keep this game close seems dubious. Winning outright will be a real challenge, but the Red Storm should make this a battle, especially after their win over Providence.

Final Creighton-St. John’s Prediction & Pick

St. John’s might not win, but it’s very likely that a desperate Red Storm team will keep this one close at home. Take St. John’s.

Final Creighton-St. John’s Prediction & Pick: St. John’s +7.5