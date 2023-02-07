The Dayton Flyers take on the VCU Rams. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Dayton VCU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dayton VCU.

Dayton and VCU have gone in sharply divergent directions since their previous meeting this season on January 13. Dayton is slumping as it arrives at this crucial Atlantic 10 game at VCU. The Flyers were 12-5 entering that previous game four weeks ago. They had won each of their previous five games by double-figure margins. Things were looking up for Dayton, which was at the top of the Atlantic 10 standings and had a good chance of winning the regular season conference championship.

Dayton took a 14-point halftime lead over VCU, using smothering defense to get a big advantage before a roaring home crowd in Ohio. The season was moving in Dayton’s direction. The Flyers just had to play a competent, serviceable second half, and they would have had the upper hand on VCU and the rest of the Atlantic 10.

They couldn’t do it.

Dayton gave up 44 second-half points, getting torched by the Rams and ultimately losing a 63-62 nail-biter. Dayton has lost three of its last six games since that collapse, all while VCU has risen to 9-2 in the A-10 standings, two full games ahead of the Flyers, who are now 7-4 in the conference. This is Dayton’s last chance to make a push at VCU in the battle for the Atlantic 10 regular season title. It is easily the most important game of Dayton’s season.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Dayton-VCU College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Dayton-VCU Odds

Dayton Flyers: +3.5 (-102)

VCU Rams: -3.5 (-120)

Over: 130.5 (-105)

Under: 130.5 (-115)

How To Watch Dayton vs. VCU

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Dayton-VCU LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Dayton Could Cover the Spread

This team has to win to gain any chance of winning the Atlantic 10 championship. Dayton is scarred by the memory of what happened on January 13, blowing that 14-point halftime lead against VCU. This is the Flyers’ big chance to compensate for that stumble and avenge that loss. You will see Dayton supremely motivated and focused, and ready to play a complete 40-minute game instead of putting together only one good half. Dayton has drifted along for the past few weeks, dazed and stunned by what happened on its home floor against VCU. This is the obvious moment for the Flyers to snap out of that funk and regain control of their season. They will be all-in on this game and will play several levels better than what we have seen from them since Jan. 13.

Why VCU Could Cover the Spread

The Rams know they can take a punch against Dayton and respond. Overcoming a 14-point deficit on the road to win is a great confidence builder, to say the least. VCU has really capitalized on that win in Dayton four weeks ago. The Rams have gained full value from it and have carried a quality level of play through the past few weeks. They are 4-1 in their last five games played, whereas Dayton is just 2-3. Dayton will try to regroup and make one big push in this game, but VCU has been the better team for several weeks. It will be hard for Dayton to simply flip the switch and try to instantly regain the good form it displayed in early January. It’s easier for the team which is already in a rhythm — VCU — to maintain that rhythm and keep the upper hand in this matchup.

Final Dayton-VCU Prediction & Pick

VCU is a better team, playing with confidence and being at home. VCU is the clear choice.

Final Dayton-VCU Prediction & Pick: VCU -3.5