The Fresno State Bulldogs take on the Air Force Falcons. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Fresno State Air Force prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Fresno State Air Force.

This game is not going to grab national headlines, and it doesn’t have huge national stakes. Neither team is in the hunt for an NIT bid, let alone an NCAA Tournament bid. However, from a betting perspective, it’s a fascinating game to take a look at. Let’s dive into this game and explore what you might want to consider.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Fresno State-Air Force College Basketball odds:

College Basketball Odds: Fresno State-Air Force Odds

Fresno State Bulldogs: +2.5 (-110)

Air Force Falcons: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 124.5 (-110)

Under: 124.5 (-110)

How To Watch Fresno State vs. Air Force

TV: Local/regional cable

Stream: FuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Fresno State-Air Force LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Fresno State Could Cover the Spread

The Bulldogs aren’t a very good team, but they have been a pain in the neck for Mountain West opponents this season. They swept UNLV. They gave New Mexico its first loss of the college basketball season. They battled Nevada for 40 minutes on the road in Reno before losing a close game to the Wolf Pack. They played San Diego State, the leader of the Mountain West, on even terms in Fresno earlier in February and had multiple chances to tie or win in the final minute but missed a river of jump shots in a two-point loss. Fresno State doesn’t have elite shotmakers or a supreme level of skill, but the Bulldogs regularly fight hard and don’t usually fade away in Mountain West games. They don’t win a lot, but they frequently make life difficult for their opponents, who have to earn victories against them.

Air Force is not a particularly strong opponent. The Falcons remain a lower-tier Mountain West team. Air Force has failed to gain any real traction as a program over the past several years. They don’t have an especially strong home court advantage, having lost five Mountain West Conference home games so far this season.

Why Air Force Could Cover the Spread

The Falcons are 14-14 on the season, whereas Fresno State is just 9-17. As we said above, Fresno State is good at being competitive, but not good at actually winning games. Given that the spread is just 2.5 points, Fresno State really doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt in terms of actually covering the spread, since the number is so small. Are you really going to bank on the scenario in which Fresno State loses by just one or two points? It’s so much easier to take Air Force against the spread. You’re getting a price that’s better than the money line, and the window for Fresno State to lose the game outright yet cover the spread is very small.

The other thing to point out here is that Air Force has already defeated Fresno State this season, winning 51-48 in Fresno earlier in the season. AFA won in Fresno, whereas New Mexico and UNLV did not. Air Force recently clobbered New Mexico and is showing that it is not a punching bag in the Mountain West.

Final Fresno State-Air Force Prediction & Pick

This is not an easy game to pick, but Air Force minus a small amount of points seems like the better play if you’re going to evaluate a full menu of options.

Final Fresno State-Air Force Prediction & Pick: Air Force -2.5